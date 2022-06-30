Apple iPhone 14 to Google Pixel 7: A look at flagship phones expected in second half of 2022

This year has already seen a number of brands launch their top-end ‘flagship’ phones. These include the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, the iQOO 9 Pro and the Realme GT 2 Pro. However, the second half of the year is when the competition gets more intense, especially Apple introduces its iPhone series. And given that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ has been announced, a number of Android flagship smartphones will also make an official appearance before the end of the year. These new phones will come with better performance, improved camera capabilities and more. Here are the flagship phones we are yet to see in 2022.

Apple’s iPhone 14 series

Apple’s annual update to the iPhone lineup is set to take place in September this year. The iPhone 14 series is expected to drop the ‘mini’ variant and shuffle the lineup with a new iPhone 14 Max variant. We are still expecting four phones from the company. The lineup will include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. This time the lineup will include two 6.1-inch variants and two 6.7-inch options. So yes, the iPhone 14 Max will have a bigger display just like the Pro variant, though it might not come with some of the features seen on the Pro option. The Pro series will obviously be much more expensive.

With the iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to introduce other changes as well. It is rumoured to that Apple last year’s A15 chip on the non-Pro variants which would be the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. Only the Pro variants will get the new A16 chip, along with other differentiators like support for Always-On Display. Some of the features such as the notch-less display could also be limited to the Pro options.

Google Pixel 7 series

The Google Pixel 7 series was revealed back at Google I/O this year as a surprise reveal, months ahead of its actual launch, which is set to take place sometime this fall. While we don’t know much about the phone except for the new design, Google is expected to put in a new Tensor-series chip in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. A recent leak also reveals that both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will feature the same 11.1MP front camera sensor that was on the Pixel 6 pro, giving both devices the 6 Pro’s highly-rated front camera video quality along with 4K recording support. More details on the Pixel 7 series are expected to surface in the next few months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4

Samsung is expected to update its lineup of foldable phones this year with the successors to the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Not much is known about the new foldables yet, but we expect Samsung to continue its trend of offering flagship-level features on the foldables along while improving the durability of the hinged designs with each generation.

And now comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyZFlip4! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad This time, on behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/ShA5fPfGCr pic.twitter.com/ZHt4KYJQJ8 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) May 11, 2022

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are expected, as per leaks, to launch in August this year, although there hasn’t been any official confirmation on the same from Samsung.

Xiaomi 12S series

Xiaomi is expected to unveil three new phones under its 12S series days from now on July 4. The three phones are expected to succeed the Xiaomi 12 series and come with a new design and improved internals. Xiaomi has also partnered with Leica to develop the cameras on the new devices.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the top models in the series is also expected to feature the new Sony IMX989, one of the largest camera sensors out there right now with a one-inch sensor size. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is also expected to pack the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The Xiaomi 12S series could come to India later this year.

Motorola Frontier

The Motorola Frontier is yet another smartphone expected to launch later this year with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. The upcoming flagship is also expected to launch next month in July and could come with a 200MP camera and 125W fast charging. The Motorola Frontier is also expected to feature Android 12 out of the box and come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 series

Expected to be one of the most powerful phone series of 2022 is the Asus ROG Phone 6 series, which comprises a regular and a Pro model. Asus ROG is set to launch the new gaming phone on July 5 next week as a successor to the ROG Phone 5 and 5S.

Also read | Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch soon: All we know so far

The ROG Phone 6 is set to launch with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under its belt, along with other powerful, performance-oriented specifications. The phone will also get a new back design that has now been leaked online. Other expected features include shoulder trigger buttons for gaming, a secondary LED display on the back and new ROG accessories to enhance the gaming experience.

iQOO 10 series

The iQOO 10 series is expected to iQOO’s next flagship series, succeeding the iQOO 9 series. The iQOO 9 Pro. The iQOO 10 Pro is expected to pack a 6.78-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO display and is set to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip inside. The phone is also expected to pack a 50MP+50MP+14.6MP rear camera setup along with a 4,550mAh battery with support for 200W fast charging. The iQOO 10 Pro is also expected to launch in July, although we don’t have an exact launch date from iQOO yet.