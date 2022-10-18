iPhone 14 showing ‘SIM not supported’ error message? Here’s what you should do

Ever since Apple launched the iPhone 14 series last month, users have reported various issues like the rattling camera module, device activation issues on open Wi-Fi networks and the phone dialling 911 on rollercoasters. Adding to the trouble, a recent report from MacRumors suggests that many iPhone 14 series users are seeing a message on their phones which says ‘SIM not supported’.

It appears that the message appears randomly and soon after, the phone freezes entirely. The memo seen by MacRumors goes on to say that Apple is aware of the issue and that it is currently under investigation, though Apple has not publicly issued a statement on this software problem.

Apple says that if you get the ‘SIM not supported’ error message, instead of trying to restore the device, users should go to an Apple Store or an authorised service center and submit a request for technical assistance, following which the issue might be resolved.

Recently, Apple released iOS 16.0.3 update, which addresses various issues with notifications, the low microphone volume problem with phone calls on Apple CarPlay, camera app launching slowly and the mail app crashing issue. The update is around 1GB in size.

Apple is also advising users to update their devices to the latest version of iOS. To do so, simply head over to the ‘Settings’ app on your iPhone, go to ‘General’ and tap on ‘Software Update’. From there, you will be able to install the latest iOS update available for your device.