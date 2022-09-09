scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Apple iPhone 14 Series: Price in India compared to US, UK, China and other regions

Apple iPhone 14 series prices in India: Just how expensive is the iPhone 14 series in India compared to other countries? Find out here.

apple, iphone 14, iphone 14 price,Here's how expensive the iPhone 14 Series is in India compared to other countries. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple launched the new iPhone 14 series earlier this week and like most iPhones launched before, the price of the iPhone 14 Series variants is also much higher in India compared to the price in the US. This year, the Indian pricing of the iPhone 14 series is also higher than the price in many other regions like the UK, China and UAE.

According to a report by CNBC, Apple has hiked the price of the iPhone 14 Series compared to the iPhone 13 Series in multiple key markets including the UK, Japan, Germany and even India where the price of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max start at Rs 10,000 more than the price of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max respectively. Keep in mind that in the US, the final sales price will be higher as it will include sales tax as well, which varies according to state.

Here’s a table that compares the price of the entire iPhone 14 series in key markets.

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max
India Rs 79,900 Rs 89,990 Rs 1,29,900 Rs 1,39,900
US $799 $899 $999 $1,099
Converted Rs 63,710.14 Rs 71,683.88 Rs 79,657.61 Rs 87,631.35
UK £849 £949 £1,099 £1,199
Converted Rs 77,793.58 Rs 86,956.55 Rs 1,00,700.99 Rs 1,09,863.96
Dubai (UAE) AED 3,399 AED 3,799 AED 4,299 AED 4,699
Converted Rs 73,818.38 Rs 82,505.45 Rs 93,364.28 Rs 1,02,051.35
 
China Mainland CNY 5,999 CNY 6,999 CNY 7,999 CNY 8,999
Converted Rs 68,820.41 Rs 80,292.39 Rs 91,764.37 Rs 1,03,236.35
 
Hong Kong HK$ 6,899 HK$ 7,699 HK$ 8,599 HK$ 9,399
Converted Rs 70,105.57 Rs 78,234.93 Rs 87,380.46 Rs 95,509.82

As you can see in the table above, buying the iPhone 14 Series phones is much more expensive in India compared to other popular markets.

Why buying iPhone from US might not be the best idea 

Like previous years, importing the iPhone 14 in India from the US or other regions gets a little tricky this time around. This is because despite the price being lower, when converted as per the latest currency exchange rates, the iPhone 14’s feature-set will change depending on which region you buy it from.

For instance, if you buy an iPhone 14 Series model from the US, you will find no SIM Card tray in the phone as Apple has completely switched to eSIM in the US market. On the other hand, if you buy an iPhone from China Mainland, Macao or Hong Kong, you miss out on the emergency satellite connectivity feature of the iPhone 14 series (which is initially only expected to be supported in the US and Canada).

Also Read |iPhone 14 series gets Satellite Connectivity: What it is and how does it work?

Major Indian telecom operators Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel do offer eSIM support in India, so you could function a US-bought iPhone 14 in the country, but with eSIMs not as popular in the market, a number of users may refrain from the decision.

You can still, however, import an iPhone from regions like Dubai (UAE) where the price of the iPhone 14 series is Rs 5,000-Rs 35,000 lower than India, depending on which model you purchase.

Indians must work 64.9 days to buy an iPhone 14 Pro: Report

As per the ‘iPhone Index’ report by Picodi.com which calculates the number of days average citizens of a country must work to buy the new iPhone, Indians must work for 64.9 days to get their hands on the new iPhone 14 Pro. India is only behind three countries including Turkey, Philippines and Brazil.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 price, iphone 14 pro, India is reportedly also amongst the countries where the average citizen must work the most number of days to buy an iPhone. (Image Source: Picodi)

Meanwhile, Switzerland, the US and Australia are lowest ranked countries in the list, where an average citizen must work 4.6 days, 5.7 days and 6.1 days respectively to get their hands on the new iPhone 14 Pro Max.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 09:17:19 am
