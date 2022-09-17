iPhone 14 Pro’s USB 2.0 Lightning port may bottleneck ProRAW photo transfers

The recently launched iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max features an upgraded camera setup, with the primary sensor bumped up from 12MP to 48MP, allowing the iPhone 14 Pro series phones to capture more details. The tech giant has also developed a new image processing algorithm known as the ‘Photonic engine’.

Users can also shoot 48MP ProRAW photos, which are especially useful when you want to edit photos. But according to the Apple support page, ProRAW photos are somewhere around 75MB in size.

However, a recent report by MacRumors suggests that Apple has limited the Lightning connector on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to USB 2.0 speeds, which offer a maximum transfer speed of 480Mbps.

This means transferring several ProRAW photos to other devices might take hours. Since the Lightning connector is a bottleneck, Apple is recommending users to either use iCloud Photos to transfer ProRAW photos between various devices or send them wirelessly using AirDrop.

It is interesting to note that the original iPad Pro, which was launched back in 2015 had support for USB 3.0 and offered speeds up to 5Gbps. But it is still not known why Apple has chosen to drop support for USB 3.0 and limited the Lightning connector to USB 2.0 on newer devices.

Earlier this year, the known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested the iPhone 15 series will be transitioning from the Lightning port to USB Type-C, which should theoretically offer increased speeds of up to 10Gbps or 40Gpbs with Thunderbolt 3 support.