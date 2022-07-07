Why Apple wants to sell more high-end ‘iPhone 14 Pro’ in 2022

A significant change is coming to the 2022 iPhone lineup and it isn’t just about price. But rather how Apple differentiates the ‘Pro’ range from ‘non-Pro’ models. It starts with the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro, the soon-to-be-announced iPhone that will be significantly different from the standard iPhone 14 in terms of both features and perception.

In an investor note, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo doubled down on his prediction that in 2022, Apple will be primarily focusing on selling more high-end iPhone 14 Pro to consumers in an effort to expand the market for super-premium smartphones. According to Kuo, this isn’t a one-time approach, rather the plan is to keep sticking to the strategy for the iPhone 15 and beyond.

iPhone 14 Pro models to offer better features

To make the strategy work, Apple will start reserving the new processors for the high-end iPhone Pro lineup. For the first time, the Cupertino giant is expected to give its new iPhones different chip generations. Essentially, the A16 chip will be made exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro lineup, which will bring improved performance and battery gains over the last year’s A15 that will power the standard iPhone 14. Expect Apple to follow the same strategy for the next year’s iPhone 15.

By doing that, Apple will be able to justify why consumers should spend more money on the ‘Pro’ lineup. After all, a more powerful processor makes it easy for consumers to choose between two smartphones. Also, this move will keep the prices of ‘non-Pro’ iPhone models down, which needed to reach out to the masses.

Over the years, Apple has been increasingly focusing on establishing the market for ultra-premium smartphones. It all started with the $1000 iPhone X and later Apple added the ‘Pro’ models to cater to pro-mobile photographers and content creators. The strategy worked, but at the same time, Apple has been facing pressure to differentiate between the ‘Pro’ and ‘non-Pro’ models.

Apple will launch four models of iPhone 14 in 2022. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

Searches for “iPhone 14 leaks” are up 29,018 per cent, according to ConsumerAffairs. The site analysed Google Trends and search volume to determine how iPhone 14 leaks are impacting consumers. In fact, iPhone 14 Pro trends are up 1,349,900 per cent which shows how anticipated the high-end smartphone is among users.

4 new models coming, including the iPhone 14 Max

This year, Apple is building two high-end iPhone 14 models (a 6.1-inch version and a 6.7-inch version), and two low-end iPhone 14 models (of the same sizes). The high-end models will not only get a hole-and-pill shaped design to accommodate the selfie camera and FaceID but also will include a wide-camera upgrade to 48 megapixels.

There are also talks about Apple ditching the Lightning port for USB-C after new EU regulations but the switch is likely to happen with the iPhone 15 next year. All four iPhone 14 models will run iOS 16, which is scheduled to roll out in the fall.

A $100 jump in iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max prices

Apple is most likely to debut the iPhone 14 in September, ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season. However, rising inflation and increasing cost of components could put pressure on Apple to increase the prices of the iPhone 14. The buzz is high that consumers have to shell out more for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, as prices are expected to increase by $1000 to $1099 and $1199 respectively.