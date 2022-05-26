Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders show new design, ‘i-shaped’ notch

The iPhone 14 Pro has been one of the most anticipated devices of 2022 so far, ahead of its expected September launch. While Apple itself has not confirmed any details of the phone, leaks continue to surface on the web. Now a new leak has revealed the clearest look at the new iPhone 14 series yet.

The leaked high-resolution renders come from Twitter user Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) and offer a close look at the camera island, the new ‘i-shaped’ notch at the front and what looks like the purple colourway of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro. Keep in mind these are image renders, and the final device might not look like this when Apple does make it official.

Check out the renders below.

A more in-depth look at the phone comes from a new video by Front Page Tech. The new purple colour appears to have replaced the Sierra Blue in the lineup, while Apple’s Gold, Silver and Graphite variants are expected to return.

The purple shade of the phone will likely be exclusive to the Pro variants of the iPhone 14-series and may not come to the regular iPhone 14 and 14 Max. That said, Apple could introduce a new colour to the non-Pro variants or the whole series.

Apple iPhone 14 series- What we know so far

The iPhone 14 series is expected to come in four variants this year, including a compact iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and the larger iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The “mini” series has been dropped after the iPhone 13 mini.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know about the 2022 flagship series

The new iPhone 14 series’ Pro variants will also come with a new A16 Bionic chip, while the non-Pro variants are reportedly expected to come with last year’s A15 chip. While this change has not yet been confirmed yet, it would be a first for Apple, which like many other phone makers, is facing the impact of the global chip shortage. Apple is also expected to upgrade the camera to 48MP, but again this will be limited to the Pro versions.

The new Pro variants are also expected to get the new ‘i-shaped’ dual punch-hole cutouts which will replace the signature notch that has been around since the iPhone X and will accommodate the front camera and IR sensors.