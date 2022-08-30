iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max could finally bring fast charging to Apple users

Apple is set to launch the new iPhone 14-series early next month on September 7. The iPhone 14-series is set to bring four variants this year as well, with a new iPhone 14 Max variant replacing the ‘mini’ series. However, despite the multiple changes expected to come with the new iPhones, reports of a new Pro-only feature suggest iPhone users could finally get fast charging.

As per a new report Twitter user DuanRui, spotted first by Gizmochina, the Pro-variant iPhones from the upcoming iPhone 14-series could feature 30W fast charging. The 30W charging may not sound like a lot as Android phones today are available at anywhere from 33W to 150W fast charging support.

The iPhone 14 Pro series may use 30W charging power? Recently, a charger brand began to send new charger products to the media, and it will advertise in the experience video of the iPhone 14 series. — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) August 29, 2022

Apple has been restricting its iPhone series to 20W charging speeds upto this point, which could also have to do with the brand’s decision to stick to the Lightning port instead of the USB-C port. While iPhones have support for wireless charging and have, in recent years also added support for MagSafe, charging speeds have stuck to 20W only. A bump to 30W could improve speeds for iOS users significantly.

The report also suggests that the 30W charging iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could drop down to 27W or 25W in the later levels of the charging cycle. Note that this information is just based on a leak for now and we suggest you take it with a grain of salt.

In other news, Apple is also expected to bring satellite connectivity to the iPhone 14 series, which is something Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has backed up. We should know more concrete details on the new iPhones next week on September 7.