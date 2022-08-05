scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Apple iPhone 14 Pro will ditch the notch: Here’s everything we know so far

Here's everything we know so far about the the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 3:05:52 pm
iPhone 14 Pro seriesApple is reportedly ditching the notch in favour of two cutouts.(Image Source: Twitter/Ian Zelbo)

The Apple iPhone 14 series will launch in September 2022, and as always there are several leaks about the upcoming new series. The latest leak by the known tipster Ice Universe shows an image of a screen protector claiming Apple will ditch the notch in favour of two cutouts, including a pill-shaped cutout liked for the Face ID setup. Apple introduced the notch with the iPhone X, which launched back in 2017.

The latest leak is in line with previously reports, which have also hinted about this upcoming design change. Renders also suggest the company plans to use one cutout for the Face ID dot projector while the other one will use the front-facing camera.

With there is no official information as to when Apple will be announcing the upcoming lineup, it is pretty clear that the Pro and non-Pro variant will have some pretty major differences. Here, we will be looking at everything else we know so far about the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Display

One of the major factors differentiating the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro variants will be the display. While Apple will use Samsung OLED panels for both Pro and non-Pro variants, it looks the Pro version might sport the M12 OLED. The M12 is a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (commonly known as LTPO) TFT OLED screen that can dynamically change refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.

Further, the iPhone 14 Pro series is expected to have an Always-On display. Indications of this were also spotted in Apple’s  Xcode 1’s SwiftUI preview. Developers use SwiftUI to see changes made to apps in real-time. Further, changes in the iPhone 16 beta’s wallpaper also indicate an Always-On display for the series.

Meanwhile, tipster Steve Mosser also shared some images of what the Always-On display might look like on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro variants.

Faster processor and memory

According to Digitimes, some supply chain sources have indicated that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Apple will use the A16 Bionic chipset based on the 5nm process. This is kind of a given since each year Apple upgrades to the next processor in the A series. Presumably this will bring improvements in performance, thermals, etc. Interestingly, it is reported that the A16 chipset could be limited to the Pro variants, while the regular iPhone 14, 14 Max will come with the A15 chipset from 2021.

New colour options

Tipster Jioriku also indicated that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in Purple, Silver, Green, Gold and Graphite. It looks like the tech giant has decided to ditch Sierra Blue with Purple for the Pro series.

Design

Leaked iPhone 14 Pro design This is how the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro might look like. (Image Source: CGTrader)

Apple will not be drastically changing the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max design, unless of course you count the notch on the front display. A leak by CGTrader shows us what the Pro version could look like and this is more or less like the previous iPhone 13 series. We could see the Pro series comes in new colour options as we’ve already pointed out.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

Camera

It looks like the camera island will be bigger than this year. According to Apple Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Apple will go for a 48MP camera sensor this time. He had earlier predicted that there would be support for 8K recording as well. In a new tweet, Kuo said that the 48MP camera sensor will also mean that the camera module will take up more space this time. It remains to be seen if the ultra-wide will remain at 12MP or whether this too will get bumped up to a 48MP camera.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 03:05:52 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

2

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

3

Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?

4

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

5

Thirteen Lives movie review: Ron Howard's outstanding Oscar contender is one of the best films of the year

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar
Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar
Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs
Victim review

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs

Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar

Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar

Seven die in yet another hooch tragedy in dry Bihar

Seven die in yet another hooch tragedy in dry Bihar

SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties
Criminalisation of politics

SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

Premium
What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

UP farmer's daughter Rupal Chaudhary becomes first Indian to win twin medals at World U-20 Athletics
World U-20 Athletics

UP farmer's daughter Rupal Chaudhary becomes first Indian to win twin medals at World U-20 Athletics

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement