Apple iPhone 14 Pro will ditch the notch: Here’s everything we know so far

The Apple iPhone 14 series will launch in September 2022, and as always there are several leaks about the upcoming new series. The latest leak by the known tipster Ice Universe shows an image of a screen protector claiming Apple will ditch the notch in favour of two cutouts, including a pill-shaped cutout liked for the Face ID setup. Apple introduced the notch with the iPhone X, which launched back in 2017.

The latest leak is in line with previously reports, which have also hinted about this upcoming design change. Renders also suggest the company plans to use one cutout for the Face ID dot projector while the other one will use the front-facing camera.

With there is no official information as to when Apple will be announcing the upcoming lineup, it is pretty clear that the Pro and non-Pro variant will have some pretty major differences. Here, we will be looking at everything else we know so far about the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Display

One of the major factors differentiating the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro variants will be the display. While Apple will use Samsung OLED panels for both Pro and non-Pro variants, it looks the Pro version might sport the M12 OLED. The M12 is a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (commonly known as LTPO) TFT OLED screen that can dynamically change refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.

Further, the iPhone 14 Pro series is expected to have an Always-On display. Indications of this were also spotted in Apple’s Xcode 1’s SwiftUI preview. Developers use SwiftUI to see changes made to apps in real-time. Further, changes in the iPhone 16 beta’s wallpaper also indicate an Always-On display for the series.

Meanwhile, tipster Steve Mosser also shared some images of what the Always-On display might look like on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro variants.

A preview of the rumored iPhone 14 Pro ‘Always on Display’ feature might have been leaked by Xcode 14 beta 4 Simulator. Attached are the first two frames of a video of waking the sim. The first image (Always on Display mode) removes texture from the whale image in the widget 🧵 https://t.co/YDsTmuHotb pic.twitter.com/jPYDGh7m6k — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) August 1, 2022

Faster processor and memory

According to Digitimes, some supply chain sources have indicated that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Apple will use the A16 Bionic chipset based on the 5nm process. This is kind of a given since each year Apple upgrades to the next processor in the A series. Presumably this will bring improvements in performance, thermals, etc. Interestingly, it is reported that the A16 chipset could be limited to the Pro variants, while the regular iPhone 14, 14 Max will come with the A15 chipset from 2021.

New colour options

Tipster Jioriku also indicated that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in Purple, Silver, Green, Gold and Graphite. It looks like the tech giant has decided to ditch Sierra Blue with Purple for the Pro series.

Design

This is how the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro might look like. (Image Source: CGTrader) This is how the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro might look like. (Image Source: CGTrader)

Apple will not be drastically changing the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max design, unless of course you count the notch on the front display. A leak by CGTrader shows us what the Pro version could look like and this is more or less like the previous iPhone 13 series. We could see the Pro series comes in new colour options as we’ve already pointed out.

Camera

It looks like the camera island will be bigger than this year. According to Apple Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Apple will go for a 48MP camera sensor this time. He had earlier predicted that there would be support for 8K recording as well. In a new tweet, Kuo said that the 48MP camera sensor will also mean that the camera module will take up more space this time. It remains to be seen if the ultra-wide will remain at 12MP or whether this too will get bumped up to a 48MP camera.