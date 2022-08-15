scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Apple iPhone 14 Pro base variant to start at 128GB of internal storage: Report

The iPhone 14 Pro series will reportedly have the same storage capacity as the iPhone 13 Pro models.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 1:56:00 pm
iPhone 14 Pro seriesThe iPhone 14 Pro series might be a bit pricier compared to the iPhone 13 Pro series.

With the iPhone 14 series scheduled to be released sometime in September, many are expecting the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro to differ significantly when it comes to hardware specs. That said, a Taiwanese research company named TrendForce recently suggested that the base variant of the iPhone 14 Pro will have 256GB of internal storage. But according to a report by MacRumors quoting Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu, the base model of the iPhone 14 Pro will continue with 128GB of internal storage.

While he initially hinted that the iPhone 14 Pro models will start with 256GB of internal storage, he later added to his research note that this will not be the case. “Based on our recent supply chain survey, we maintain our iPhone 14 build plan to be 91m in 2H22, vs. iPhone 13’s 84m in 2H21, as there is no significant issue on the supply chain. The next to watch will be iPhone 14’s pricing and the wait-time when it hits the market. Spec-wise, we add 128GB storage to the Pro line-up,” said Jeff Pu.

It is expected that the iPhone 14 Pro will have the same storage capacity – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB as the iPhone 13 Pro models. A few days ago, the known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone 14 series will be priced higher compared to the current offerings. While he did not reveal the exact pricing, it is expected that the base model price might shoot up by somewhere around 15 percent.

Read more |Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know about the 2022 flagship series

Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 with the iPhone Pro Max starting from $1,099. The iPhone 14 Pro series could have a slightly higher pricing, though given the recent inflationary pressures and supply chain issues. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to be powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, ditch the notch in favour of two cutouts, and sport an Always-On display.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 01:56:00 pm

