Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max to get big camera upgrades; ‘mini’ line to discontinued: Report

The 2022 Apple iPhones might come with a new camera setup, according to well known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He states in a new report that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a 48MP primary camera, which will be a big upgrade over the 12MP sensors that are used by the existing iPhone 12 series phones.

A report by 9to5Mac, which is based on Kuo’s note, asserts that the iPhone 14 series won’t include a 5.4-inch screen sized phone and that the iPhone 13 series will be the last lineup to offer this screen size. Currently, the iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch screen.

In 2022, Kuo says Apple will launch four devices in iPhone 14 series, including two 6.1-inch (low-end) and two 6.7-inch (high-end Pro) phones.

Apple has reportedly cut supply chain orders for iPhone 12 mini as the model has not done well in terms of sale. The device was launched for those who wanted top-notch specifications, but did not want a big display. It seems this didn’t work in Apple’s favour, which explains why the company might ditch the iPhone mini series.

Kuo has also mentioned that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 48MP camera, but the output images might still be in 12MP resolution. Apple could use a smart scaling algorithm that will render “the raw 48MP data and create a 12MP output image,” with more detail and less noise in comparison to the current lineup.

The pixel size on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will reportedly be up to 2.5micron, which is much larger than the 1.7um pixels in iPhone 12. The upcoming iPhone 13 series is said to have 2-micron pixel size. This upgrade will help offer brighter images with less noise.

Kuo is certain that all four models in the iPhone 14 series will support 8K video recording. This will be the first iPhone series to offer support for 8K resolution. It is worth pointing out that both Samsung and Xiaomi are already offering this feature on their respective high-end phones.