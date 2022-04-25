Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know about the 2022 flagship series

2022 promises to be another packed year for Apple and iPhone. The iPhone 13 is already the most popular smartphone on the market and the next-generation model will be announced in September. There are several assumptions about the iPhone 14 based on leaked pictures and schematics. If Apple’s track record is any indication, the iPhone 14 lineup will be another hit, but this year, it might come with some changes. Here’s everything we know about the iPhone 14 series.

Four models but there’s won’t be an iPhone 14 mini

Looks like there won’t be the iPhone 14 mini this time around. No, seriously. Reports from Nikkei Asian and Bloomberg predict the death of the iPhone 14 mini. We don’t know the exact release for killing off the iPhone 14 mini but it looks like the iPhone 13 mini hasn’t been selling as Apple initially hoped for. That being said, Apple will still sell four different models in the iPhone 14 lineup– two on the high-end, two on the lower-end. However, the iPhone 14 mini will be replaced with the iPhone 14 Max, which will reportedly have a 6.7-inch screen. A cheaper model but with a large screen.

The iPhone 14 lineup is rumoured to look like this

iPhone 14- 6.1-inch display

iPhone 14 Max – 6.7-inch display

iPhone 14 Pro – 6.1-inch display

iPhone 14 Pro Max – 6.7-inch display

All iPhone 14 models to feature a punch-hole display

Don’t expect the iPhone 14 to have a notch-less display yet. Renders leaked over the past few months indicate that Apple could introduce the iPhone 14 with a hole-and-pill-shaped display. The hole-and-pill shaped display can be seen on several Android smartphones but it’s for the first time Apple will introduce a punch-hole shaped notch on the iPhone 14. Apple first introduced the notched display on the iPhone X in 2017, and since then the notch has been on every iPhone. The hole-punch cut-out will allow Apple to offer a larger display while still leaving room for a front-facing camera.

iPhone 14 Pro – in collaboration with @jon_prosser

See more details and renders in the latest FPT video! https://t.co/aPlZiStvd4 pic.twitter.com/ySqQ7cWFdl — ian (@ianzelbo) September 8, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

48MP camera sensor coming to the iPhone 14 Pro

The physical dimensions of the iPhone 14 are not changing significantly from their predecessors. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The physical dimensions of the iPhone 14 are not changing significantly from their predecessors. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Another strong rumour that has been consistent is the upgraded camera system on the top-end iPhones, with both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max getting a 48-megapixel rear camera. The move from a 12-megapixel camera to a 48-megapixel camera would also mark the first-megapixel increase since the iPhone 6s, which ditched 8-megapixel sensors for a 12-megapixel sensor. However, both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will stick to 12-megapixel wide-angle camera.

A16 chip will be exclusive to the ‘iPhone 14 Pro’ series

Previous speculation was that the entire iPhone 14 series would be upgraded to the upcoming A16 chip, an improvement over the existing A15 chipset. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in March claimed that the A16 will only appear in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, while the 14 and 14 Max will keep the A15.