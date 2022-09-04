iPhone 14 Max could be called iPhone 14 Plus, report says

With the Apple ‘Far Out’ event just days away, everyone is expecting Apple to come up with a new large-screen iPhone model in favour of the iPhone Mini. And while the majority of tipsters have hinted that the new model will be called iPhone 14 Max, a new leak suggested that the new iPhone will be named iPhone 14 Plus.

According to a tweet by a user named Tommy Boi, a case for the new non-pro variant indicates that the device will be called iPhone 14 Plus and that the word Max will stay exclusive for the Pro series. A few days ago, a report by 9to5Mac also said that the new model will be named iPhone 14 Plus and not iPhone 14 Max and that the regular iPhone 13 case will also fit the iPhone 14 Plus, suggesting that only the Pro variants will have an updated camera.

It is not surprising at all since Apple already does this with its silicon, with the M1 Max chip reserved for Mac Studio and MacBook Pro. The upcoming iPhone 14 series is also expected to offer 30W fast charging, feature satellite connectivity, periscope lens, get a smaller i-shaped notch which appears as one when the screen is turned on and see a price hike compared to older iterations.

But we will have to wait a few more days to see if the rumour turns out to be true. Apart from the iPhone 14 series, Apple is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Pro, AirPods Pro 2 and the Apple Watch Series 8 at the September 7 event