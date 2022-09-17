iPhone 14 delivered in minutes: Blinkit to sell new iPhone series in Mumbai, Delhi

If you haven’t been able to get your hands on the new iPhone 14 series on the Apple Online Store or other popular e-commerce platforms yet, you’re in luck if you live in either Mumbai or Delhi. Zomato-owned Blinkit, a delivery service you may usually associate with food or groceries, has partnered with Apple reseller Unicorn to sell the iPhone 14-series on its platform.

Users of the Blinkit app in Mumbai and Delhi can simply purchase the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max from the application and if they are within delivery range, they will get their new phone in much faster delivery times than most e-commerce platforms.

Albinder Dhindsa, founder of Blinkit (previously known as Grofers) recently took to Twitter to announce the feature.

iPhone 14 in minutes! We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy. pic.twitter.com/EjhQ2GFY9A — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) September 16, 2022

While the app is available on both Android and iOS, users may have to first update to the latest version to be able to purchase an iPhone.

iPhone 14 Series: What’s new?

The Apple iPhone 14 series comes in four variants this year, including a vanilla iPhone 14, a 14 Plus and a Pro and Pro Max. Apple’s lineup is also very different this year, with a number of differences between the Pro and non-Pro models.

The non-Pro models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) feature the older A15 chip and come with a dual facing camera, and other features nearly identical to the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Plus offers a bigger form factor instead of the iPhone 13 mini.

Meanwhile, the Pro-models (iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max) come with the newer, more powerful A16 Bionic chip, along with a new 48MP main camera and the new Dynamic Island notch.