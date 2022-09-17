scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

iPhone 14 delivered in minutes: Blinkit to sell new iPhone series in Mumbai, Delhi

Apple iPhone 14 can now be purchased on the Blinkit app and delivered in minutes if you're residing in Mumbai or Delhi.

iphone 14, iphone 14 plus, iphone 14 pro, iphone 14 pro max,Check out how you can get the iPhone 14 series delivered at superfast speeds to you. (Image Source: Apple)

If you haven’t been able to get your hands on the new iPhone 14 series on the Apple Online Store or other popular e-commerce platforms yet, you’re in luck if you live in either Mumbai or Delhi. Zomato-owned Blinkit, a delivery service you may usually associate with food or groceries, has partnered with Apple reseller Unicorn to sell the iPhone 14-series on its platform.

Users of the Blinkit app in Mumbai and Delhi can simply purchase the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max from the application and if they are within delivery range, they will get their new phone in much faster delivery times than most e-commerce platforms.

Albinder Dhindsa, founder of Blinkit (previously known as Grofers) recently took to Twitter to announce the feature.

While the app is available on both Android and iOS, users may have to first update to the latest version to be able to purchase an iPhone.

iPhone 14 Series: What’s new?

The Apple iPhone 14 series comes in four variants this year, including a vanilla iPhone 14, a 14 Plus and a Pro and Pro Max. Apple’s lineup is also very different this year, with a number of differences between the Pro and non-Pro models.

Also Read |iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Display, Camera and other specifications compared

The non-Pro models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) feature the older A15 chip and come with a dual facing camera, and other features nearly identical to the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Plus offers a bigger form factor instead of the iPhone 13 mini.

Meanwhile, the Pro-models (iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max) come with the newer, more powerful A16 Bionic chip, along with a new 48MP main camera and the new Dynamic Island notch.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 10:01:55 am
