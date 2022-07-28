iPhone 14 is coming, and you’d better start saving for Apple’s 2022 lineup

Every year, Apple launches a new set of iPhones that appeal to both average users and enthusiasts. And this year won’t be any different. Yet again Apple will hold a high-profile event in September where it will introduce a new iPhone- this time in the form of the iPhone 14. While some aspects of the new iPhone 14 series will remain under wraps until it’s finally launched, several leaks have given us a taste of what is to come. Keep reading for a glimpse at what we know so far about this newest iPhone 14 series and its exciting features.

Lineup

A number of leaks suggest Apple will again debut four new iPhone models for 2022 as last year’s lineup, barring a 5.4-inch ‘mini’ model that will get replaced with a 6.7-inch ‘Max’ model. That means you can expect to see two new ‘Pro’ iPhone models—with display sizes of 6.7 inches and 6.1 inches—alongside the standard iPhone 14 (6.1) and iPhone 14 Max (6.7) models.

What does the iPhone 14 look like?

For the most part, the iPhone 14 will look a lot like its processor. That said, expect the top-end ‘Pro’ models will feature a pill-shaped hole-punch design for their front-facing camera while the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will still keep the existing Face ID notch. It’s becoming clear that Apple might be looking to a smaller hole-punch camera as a design differentiator between the pricier iPhone 14 Pro lineup and the standard iPhone 14 models.

The difference between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will be huge. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

How many cameras does the iPhone 14 have?

Apple appears to be sticking to the same camera stack on the iPhone 14 series as last year’s iPhone 13. This means the less expensive iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will still have two rear cameras, while the Pro models will have three cameras and a LiDAR sensor. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims only the Pro models will get the 48-megapixel camera, while the regular iPhone models will have a 12-megapixel main sensor. Apple typically reserves big upgrades in terms of camera hardware on its Pro models and it will continue with the iPhone 14 series. Speaking of the front camera, all iPhone 14 models will get a massive selfie camera.

What are the iPhone 14 specs?

For the first time, only the Pro models will get Apple’s new A16 chip, while the regular variants will either have the A15 (the same chip that powers the iPhone 13) or some variant of it. Even with the A15 chip, the iPhone 14 will still be powerful. We believe the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. The Pro models will start with 128GB of storage, with options for 256GB and 512GB of storage as well. All iPhone 14 models are likely to get a major battery boost as well.

How much does the iPhone 14 cost?

Due to rising inflation and increased manufacturing cost, there are a lot of rumours about price hikes for the iPhone 14. In fact, Apple despite being a cash-rich company is reportedly feeling the pressure to pass the added cost to consumers. We think the iPhone 1 will start at $899 (or approx Rs 71,776) and the iPhone 14 Max will cost $999 (or approx Rs 79,665). The iPhone 14 Pro base model will cost $1099 (or approx Rs 87,640), and the iPhone 14 Pro Max may have a starting price of $1199 (or approx Rs 95,706). Mind you, these prices do not include local taxes so the retail price of the iPhone 14 series could be much higher.

The iPhone 14 Pro will reportedly get a 48MP rear camera. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

What won’t be coming?

The iPhone 14 series, undoubtedly, will be faster and better than the previous versions of iPhones. But not every feature that’s been speculated will arrive with the iPhone 14 and thus be saved for a 2023 model. For instance, we don’t expect the iPhone 14 to get an in-display fingerprint reader or a USB-C port instead of the Lightning port.