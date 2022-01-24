iPhone 14: All you need to know about Apple’s next flagship series

Apple is gearing up for its spring event sometime in March or April, which is rumoured to be showcasing the third generation iPhone SE and an iPad Air 5 with the new A15 chip. And with that, speculations for the upcoming iPhone 14 have begun surfacing. Leaks indicate hardware upgrades, punch-hole camera in the front, and design overhaul.

Apple iPhone 14 pricing and release

According to Mark Gurman, the iPhone 14 is expected to debut during Apple’s fall event, more precisely in September – if we go by previous launch events. The device will be available in four models and with a Max variant replacing the iPhone mini.

So, you have the standard, Max, Pro, and Pro Max models, which could start at $799 (about Rs 60,000) – the same price as the base iPhone 13. The Pro and Pro Max models, however, could see a price hike of $100, according to claims by LeaksApplePro. The phones could now cost $1099 (about Rs 82,000) and $1199 (about Rs 90,000) respectively.

Apple iPhone 14 design and features

Going by Jon Prosser’s 3D renders, the iPhone 14 is essentially based on a blend of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 4’s build design, featuring flat edges and an overall robust make. The backside and edges are supposedly made of titanium and retain a glass finish.

The phones are also reported to ditch their infamous camera bump for a thicker flush glass back that lays over the lenses. For the front side, Apple is incorporating OLED display panels that will replace the notch with a punch-hole camera. The panels are being provided by LG, and come with support for a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

Earlier this month, developer Jeff Grossman created a mockup for the iPhone 14, featuring an oval/pill-shaped punch-hole camera cutout instead of a circular one. Analyst Ross Young supported his claims by stating that a pill cutout will be present, though, on the side, you get a circular on to hold the camera.

The company was also rumoured to switch to a USB Type-C charging port this time around, in order to comply with the European Union’s rules to curb e-wastage. However, Jon Prosser notes that Apple will hold on to its lightning ports for now.

Apple iPhone 14 specifications and hardware

Rumours from the past couple of months indicated that the A16 Bionic chipset will power the hardware, offering a massive boost in performance. The 4nm chip was reported as being built by TMSC, offering a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the A15. However, a recent report by The Information suggests that the company is having production challenges. Meaning, the iPhone 14 could stick with a 5nm for the third consecutive year.

All variants will come with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, though according to analyst Ross Young, the base variant features a standard 60Hz LTPS (low-temperature polycrystalline silicon) panel. Touch-ID will be making a return as well, with its sensor embedded under the display, instead of the power button.

The base and Pro variants will sport a 6.06-inch display featuring a 2532 x 1170 resolution, while the Max and Pro Max options measure 6.68 inches and support a 2778 x 1284 resolution. It is also worth noting that only the Pro Max variant has an LTPO display, which, as mentioned before, is being provided by LG.

A report from analyst Ming-chi Kuo tips a 48MP camera that takes advantage of camera binning. The process allows for better low-light photography while still maintaining a high pixel count. The base model is expected to feature a rear dual-camera configuration, while the rest sport triple-camera, adding a telephoto lens and ultra-wide to the mix.

A newly released patent also pointed towards a periscope-style zoom camera, though according to Kuo, it won’t appear until 2023 with the iPhone 15 lineup.

Other rumours point towards a 2TB storage configuration for the Pro and above models, and a 1TB setup for the regular iPhone 14. Batteries will get an upgrade across all models, and 5G connectivity will be back, alongside support for Wi-Fi 6E.