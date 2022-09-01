iPhone 14 may be coming, but you need to wait a little longer for these changes to happen

In less than a week from now, Apple is likely to unveil four new iPhone 14 models, with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max mostly getting new and exciting features. From satellite connectivity, a new ultra-wide lens with larger pixels to one wide pill-shaped cut-out on the high-end ‘Pro’ models, the iPhone 14 lineup will be jam-packed with features. While the iPhone 14 lineup will get some of the biggest upgrades in years, there are features that won’t make it to the new iPhones at least this year.

Here are five features that are definitely not coming to the iPhone 14 this year.

USB-C charging replacing Lightning

Apple is already using USB-C on most of its products now, from the MacBook to the iPad. The iPhone still uses Apple’s legacy Lightning port, which is a bit odd but one has to live with the reality. Although Apple has come under pressure after the European Union reached an agreement on making the charging port mandatory from 2024, it wouldn’t be easy to Cupertino to remove the Lightning port from iPhone overnight. In fact, Apple is facing a catch-22 situation. While Apple is fully aware that everyone has a USB-C cable but the same time, the company has to offer a smart solution as to what to do with the charging ecosystem that exists. No wonder Apple has built an entire ecosystem of products around Lightning cables. If Apple does indeed put a USB-C port on the iPhone, it’s unlikely to happen with the iPhone 14 this year.

120Hz refresh rate on standard iPhone models

Right now, the standard-tier iPhone models – the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini – don’t feature Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion displays. We bet the upcoming lower-tier iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will also skip high refresh rate displays, limiting this feature to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. We don’t know why Apple is limiting 120Hz displays to its high-end ‘Pro’ lineup and excludes standard models from not getting the high refresh rate display. Maybe Apple thinks its ProMotion display should be treated as a “premium” feature or average users want a bigger battery than a high refresh screen that they might not even notice the subtle difference. Nevertheless, an iPhone with a high refresh rate display does feel a lot faster when gaming or opening applications. It is indeed a useful feature. While Apple has no plans to add ProMotion to the iPhone 14 base models, we think high refresh-rate screens would be on every iPhone model by next year.

In-screen fingerprint scanner

One of the best things about the iPhone SE 3 is its home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. It’s so convenient to unlock the phone or log into apps with a touch of a button. A fingerprint scanner would make so much sense on newer iPhones – but rather than built into the home button, make it invisible hidden within the screen itself. In-screen fingerprint scanner is not only convenient but works pretty well. Sure, FaceID does work fine as the iPhone’s only biometric authentication method but it sometimes feels inconvenient. In-screen fingerprint scanner is not only convenient but works pretty well. Even the basic Android smartphones these days have a built-in In-screen fingerprint scanner. There is evidence that Apple is working to bring an under-screen fingerprint scanner alongside FaceID to next-generation iPhones, but insiders are unsure whether it will make it to the iPhone 14 or not.

Hi iPhone fans 🖐

Today I would like to share a concept of the notch-less iPhone with under display camera and almost borderless screen.

Under display cameras are start getting very good and could benext "big thing" on our iPhone.#iphone14 pic.twitter.com/33Uq7B9Mft — Angelo Libero (@angeloldesigns) January 2, 2022

No notch on regular models

Recent leaks reveal that Apple will abandon the notch from the iPhone 14. It’s not all good news. The bad news is that the regular iPhone 14 models will still have the notch, while only the high-end iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be getting a pill-and-hole design that houses the selfie camera and Face ID hardware. That means, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue to look like the last year’s iPhone 13 series. The notch has to go from the lower-tier models, but going by rumours and leaks, we still have to bear the dreaded notch.

Long zoom

The iPhone 13’s camera is great, and we expect the iPhone 14 to be equally capable. While Apple is likely to add a 48MP wide-angle camera and a new ultra-wide angle lens with larger pixels on the Pro models, a bigger zoom lens is not something are hoping to see in the new lineup. Not everyone is a pro-photographer, but a longer zoom lens will be useful on the iPhone, as it changes the composition of a frame and lets you capture the subject from a far distance. That’s not possible on the current iPhone, but a device like the Galaxy S22 Ultra makes it possible, thanks to its 10x optical zoom. When Apple added a 3x optical zoom to the iPhone 13 Pro, everyone welcomed the move. For the next iPhone, whether it would be the iPhone 15 or iPhone 16, Apple has to add a bigger zoom lens. If that happens, it would make the iPhone a super phone with DSLR-like capabilities.