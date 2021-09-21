scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Why Apple is removing plastic wrapping from iPhone 13 series boxes

Apple is getting rid of the plastic wrapping in iPhone 13 packaging and plans to have completely plastic-free packaging by 2025.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: September 21, 2021 2:51:55 pm
iphone 13, iphone 13 price, iphone 13 pro max,Check out how the new Apple iPhone 13 pack will look like without the plastic wraps. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series earlier this month and as part of its campaign against harming the environment, the company has redesigned the packaging. Apple will be completely omitting the use of plastic wraps around the boxes when the new phones are shipped.

Apple claimed that removing the layer of plastic over an iPhone box would mean saving “600 metrics tons of plastic” and that the company plans to completely eliminate the use of plastic in all of its product packaging by 2025.

More on iPhone 13 |iPhone 13 series: 6 features that Apple should have included

The plastic wrap will instead be replaced by a new tear-off tab that is now made entirely out of paper. This paper is glued to the box and can be opened/torn just once. Similar to the plastic wrap, its function is to keep the contents of the box intact during shipping as well as to make sure customers get a new phone package that has not been opened or tampered with before.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Thanks to a user on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo, we now also have our first look at how the new iPhone 13 package will look like without the paper tab replacing the plastic wraps. Check it out below.

iphone 13, iphone 13 price, iphone 13 packaging Here’s how the iPhone 13 series box looks like (Image Source: Weibo)

Apple chopped off a big chunk of their iPhone packaging last year when the brand decided to eliminate the charging brick from the box, instead making them available as a standalone accessory that could be separately purchased by those who need it.

Also Read |Smartphone brands not bundling chargers will lead to adoption of wireless charging: Western Digital

The in-box EarPods were also axed. The company earned praise as well as flak for the move since many also saw it as a way for the brand to make more money by selling chargers separately. The new anti-plastic decision seems to be one that should be easier to comprehend and accept for users.

