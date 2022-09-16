iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Display, Camera and other specifications compared

The iPhone 14 is very similar to the iPhone 13, and arguably offers the least changes between two consecutive iPhone models. On the other hand, the year-old iPhone 13 is set to go on sale in a few days with pricing dropping to as low as Rs 49,990 inclusive of offers. The new iPhone 14 on the other hand, starts at Rs 79,900. If you’re wondering which iPhone between the two offers a better deal, here’s a quick comparison of the entire phone to help you out.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 comparison: Display

Both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 come with a 6.1-inch 60Hz display panel. These are both rocking the Super Retina XDR OLED display panel which means you can expect the same picture quality from both, whether it is games or movies or any other media. Both displays are also capped at 800 nits brightness and 1200 nits peak brightness. Apple’s ‘Dynamic Island’ notch is also limited to the Pro models, which means you get the same old notch on both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Design

Remember how the only major differentiator between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 on the back were the new colours and the redesigned placement of the two cameras? Well, this time even the camera placement is the same on the iPhone 13 and 14 series. So all you get is new colours.

The iPhone 14 is 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm and comes in at 172 grams, while the iPhone 13 is 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm and comes in at 174 grams. The dimensions are just slightly different. Both phones also support IP68 dust/water resistance.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Performance

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are both powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, but this not exactly the same chipset. Last year Apple made two variants of the A15 chip, even though they weren’t marketed as two different chips. While the A15 chip in both phones had the same 2-performance cores, 4-efficiency cores structure, the A15 used in the Pro models came with an extra GPU core that reportedly increased the graphics performance of the Pro models by a bit.

The iPhone 14 now uses A15 chip from the iPhone 13 Pro series, unlike the vanilla iPhone 13 which has one less GPU core. However, the difference of this in real-life scenario could likely be miniscule for most people. Talking about software, both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 will be running iOS 16 right now.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Camera

Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 have near-identical dual-12MP cameras on the back along with a dual-LED dual-tone flash module. The setup can record 4K videos at up to 60fps on both phones as well. Both phones also have a 12MP front camera with Apple’s FaceID system.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Battery and charging

The iPhone 13 comes with a 3240 mAh battery while the iPhone 14 comes with a slightly larger 3279 mAh battery. Both phones support similar charging speeds, USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging at 15W and Qi wireless charging at 7.5W. Apple does not specify the exact battery size ever.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Pricing and availability

The iPhone 13 starts at Rs Rs 69,900 now, while the iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900. However, the price difference is expected to increase during the end of this month during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale where the iPhone 13 could go down as low as Rs 49,990. In the upcoming festive sales next month we may see the price drop further.