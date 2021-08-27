iPhone 13 series will go on sale on September 17: Report

A fresh report suggests that Apple will release the new iPhone 13 models on September 17. A report from ITHome asserts that Apple will host an event in mid-September, where it will launch new products.

The company is expected to unveil four models, including iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini. The iPhones might be up for sale a few days after the alleged event, and that could be on September 17.

These event dates could actually turn out to be true as before the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple used to schedule September launches. Last year due to lockdowns, the Cupertino giant changed the launch dates and also delayed sales by a month. The core reason behind this was several production delays. There are high chances that Apple might be planning to follow its pre-pandemic schedule this year.

As for the features, the iPhone 13 will likely be powered by Apple’s new A15 Bionic chipset, which is being developed by TSMC. The new iPhone models will likely feature a design similar to the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 13 mini version could pack a compact 5.4-inch display. The standard and the Pro models could sport a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is tipped to feature a large 6.7-inch screen.

The iPhone 13 lineup is said to come with a LiDAR sensor. There could also be an inclusion of a bigger coil for faster wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

If leaks and rumours are to be believed, the iPhone 13 mini would offer a 2,406mAh battery, the iPhone 13 and its Pro version could pack a 3,095mAh unit. The more expensive version, iPhone 13 Pro Max, might have a 4,352mAh battery.