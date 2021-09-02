Apple iPhone 13 to OnePlus 9RT: Flagship smartphone launches to watch out for in September

Flagship smartphones are expensive purchases, but for people who need the power in their hands whether they’re gaming, consuming media, or working, they can be great investments. They’re also the most feature-packed, often have better support for accessories, and are the first in line for new software updates.

If you’re planning to buy a flagship smartphone between now and the upcoming festive season, there’s good news, as a number of awaited flagships are launching this month. From the Apple iPhone 13 series to the rumoured OnePlus 9RT, here’s everything we expected to launch this month.

Apple iPhone 13 Series

The iPhone series needs no introduction, and Apple is likely all set to launch the next-gen iPhones this month, although we don’t have an official date yesterday. Most leaks have pointed to the presence of four variants, all with smaller notches, bigger batteries and a new Apple chip, which will be the A15 chipset.

The iPhone 13 series is also expected to bring support for higher refresh rate displays on the two Pro variants, and elements like MagSafe are expected to be present too. With the iPhone 13 series this time, reports have also said that Apple will introduce support for satellite communications for low earth orbit (LEO) satellites. This will allow the new iPhones to make calls and send messages in emergency situations but the feature’s availability might be limited.

Google Pixel 6 Series

Google’s Pixel 6 Series was unveiled last month by the company itself. The new series, which will feature two phones namely the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, come with a major design revamp and are expected to come out of the box with Android 12. However, availability in India is still a mystery.

The biggest change with the Pixel 6 is the brand’s new in-house Tensor chipset, which will replace the Qualcomm Snapdragon chips that were used on Pixel phones so far. Other specifications include a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz on the Pixel 6, and a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 6 Pro.

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus is reportedly launching a T-series phone towards the end of the year, but unlike the years before, the ‘T’ treatment is not given to the OnePlus 9, but the affordable, toned down OnePlus 9R instead. The OnePlus 9RT has no official confirmation or launch date yet, but we do have a BIS listing that suggests the phone is on its way.

Expected specifications include an FHD+ 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, and as per rumours, a binned version of the Snapdragon 870 (which is already an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 865+).

Apart from the new chip, OnePlus is expected to put in a new 50MP Sony IMX766 camera which was seen on the Nord 2. The phone is also expected to be the first phone to come with Oxygen OS 12, the brand’s next big skin update that’s based on Android 12.

Vivo X70 Series

Arriving on September 9 is Vivo’s new X70 series, which will feature a new design and a new camera module with Zeiss optics, the same company that made lenses for the Sony Xperia phones. While details are scarce right now, the Vivo X70 series could feature a regular, a Pro variant and perhaps a Pro+.

According to the announcement posts, the Vivo X70 series features an L-shaped camera module placement with four sensors on the back, one of which is a telephoto camera. There is also a new glass portion on the back that mirrors the camera module.

Xiaomi Mi 11T

Xiaomi Mi 11T series is set to make a global reveal on September 15. The new T variants will be an upgrade on the Mi 11 series and will also feature a base model and a Pro model. While official details are not out yet, leaks have that the phones will feature a new design on the back and come in three variants.

Both phones are also expected to get a 108MP main camera. Other expected internal specifications include a Snapdragon 888 chip, a 5,000mAh battery, 120W charging, and AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate.