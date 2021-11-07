iPhone 13 screen replacement via third parties could compromise Face ID: Report

Apple launched its iPhone 13 series earlier this year. The company managed to make the Face ID notch smaller than before. Now it seems that Apple is making it very difficult for iPhone 13 users to get their screen repaired.

As per an investigation by notable DIY and repair YouTube channel iFixit, the Apple iPhone 13 disables the Face ID system if the display is replaced by a third-party repair shop

As per the report, if the repair is conducted by an independent repair shop and not by Apple, the Face ID function won’t work.

“This unprecedented lockdown is unique to Apple. It’s totally new in the iPhone 13, and hard to understand as a security measure, given that the Face ID illuminator is entirely separate from the screen,” Kevin Purdy from iFixit stated while commenting on the finding.

This will make screen repairing a major issue for both iPhone 13 users and repair shops. The reason for the same is a Tic Tac-sized chip that is housed on the flex cable connecting the screen to the motherboard. The chip is a newly added addition to iPhone 13 and there was no such chip before, on previous generation iPhones as per the report.

To repair the display on the new iPhones, technicians would require a microscope which could have easily been done previously with hand tools. Local repair shops will have to make huge investments in new equipment, to be capable of repairing the new iPhone 13 series.

As per the report, iPhone 13 screen has a small micro controller that has to be paired with the newly replaced chip for the Face ID functionality to be enabled. Additionally, this is said to be only possible with the help of a secret software which is only available with repair partners authorized by Apple.