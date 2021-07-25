iPhone 13 preview: What we know about Apple’s 2021 iPhones

The iPhone 13 is rumoured to pack 25W fast charging, which is faster than the 20W charging on the iPhone 12. (Express Photo)

As we near the launch of Apple’s next iPhone, more and more rumours and leaks are beginning to surface. Now a new leak suggests that the Apple iPhone 13 series could come with 25W fast charging compared to 20W on the iPhone 12 series. The report by Chinese website MyDrivers suggests that the iPhone 13 could able to charge with up to 25W if connected to a compatible charger.

The rumour follows another recent leak by Max Weinbach suggesting the iPhone 13 series will pack stronger MagSafe magnets and will have larger wireless charging coils. The addition of larger wireless coils is expected to provide better heat management, and also provide a higher wattage. Currently, MagSafe can be used to charge the iPhone 12 wirelessly at up to 15W.

iPhone 13 series: Cameras, design, 5G and more

The new iPhone 13 series is also speculated to come with Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip which is expected to use a 5nm process. The new series is also expected to sport a smaller notch, and come with improved battery life, cameras, and better portrait mode video.

Additionally, iPhone 13 is expected to feature an ultra-wide lens with autofocus, according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest investor note, which was first reported by 9to5Mac. This will mark a change from the current iPhone 12 Pro series, where the ultra-wide camera has fixed-focus, and cannot focus on a specific object.

All new iPhone models are speculated to come with a similar design language compared to the iPhone 12 series, and the lineup is also expected to include 5G support in all variants, just like the iPhone 12 series.

Rumours have also suggested that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will reportedly ship with a new 120Hz display and be the first iPhone models to feature high-refresh rate displays. However, the base iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini are expected to stick to 60Hz panels.

Apple iPhone 13 series launch details

Apple’s new iPhone 13 series is speculated to be announced in the month of September. Four models of the new flagship are expected: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. While Apple has not revealed any official launch dates or details so far, the first official hints pointing at the event are expected to drop in August.