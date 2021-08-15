iPhone 13 preview: Everything we think we know about Apple’s 2021 iPhones

Apple is set to launch the next iPhone next month. Ahead of the launch a number of iPhone 13 rumours and leaks have popped up, which is nothing new to iPhone launches. The new iPhone is expected to come with a smaller notch, a bigger battery, higher refresh rate displays and more. Here is all we know so far.

iPhone 13: September announcement likely

Four new devices: The iPhone 13 series is expected to launch in four new variants. Similar to the iPhone 12 series, an iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to launch this year. These phones are expected to feature 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens.

New chip: As is seen with previous iPhone launches, Apple is expected to put in a new chip inside the next iPhone. The iPhone 13 Series is expected to come with an A15 Bionic chip, which is again expected to improve the CPU and graphic performance over the Apple A14 Bionic.

Improved cameras: The iPhone series have always been great with cameras, but the iPhone 13 is set to improve a few things over the iPhone 12 series. This includes new ultra-wide sensors, f/1.8 lenses and sensor-shift stabilisation on the Pro models.

Smaller notch: The new iPhone 13 series is also expected to come with a smaller notch on the top. The iPhone series still incorporates a launch to make its IR-based facial recognition via Face ID possible. While the notch is expected to get a little smaller this year, it may still be a while before we see it gone completely.

120Hz ProMotion display: The Pro variants of the series, which are the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to pack ProMotion displays this year which will let users enjoy 120Hz adaptive refresh rate on the devices. The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini are still expected to be stuck with 60Hz displays.

Bigger batteries: Leaks are also pointing towards larger batteries on the entire iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 Mini, the smallest phone of the lot, could now feature a 2,406mAh battery instead of a 2,227mAh one that was found on its predecessor. Similarly the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro could feature a 3,095mAh battery instead of a 2,815mAh one. The largest iPhone 13 Pro Max could feature a 4,352mAh battery instead of a 3,687mAh unit.