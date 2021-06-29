Apple iPhone 13 Pro to feature ultra-wide lens with autofocus, indicates analyst Kuo

The ultra-wide camera that is used currently in Apple iPhones are fixed-focus, and cannot focus on a specific object. ( Image source : File)

Apple iPhone 13 is expected to pack a ultra-wide lens with autofocus, according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest investor note, which was first reported by 9to5mac. This will mark a change from the current iPhone 12 Pro series, where the ultra-wide camera has fixed-focus, and cannot focus on a specific object.

If the prediction by the analyst comes to be true, next generation iPhone users will be able to focus using the ultra-wide camera just like with the wide-angle and telephoto lenses. The analyst also believes that the ultra-wide lens on the iPhone 13 Pro will have six elements, instead of five.

According to Kuo’s research note, the iPhone Pro models of this year will pack the upgraded ultra-wide lens. He further adds that Apple is expected to bring the same improvements to all iPhone models next year.

According to leaks, the iPhone 13 will feature a design similar to the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 lineup will also get improved cameras and a smaller notch, according to some leaks. The next gen of iPhones will likely pack a 120Hz display for the first time, however, the feature might be reserved for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Four models of the new flagship are expected: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The iPhone 13 series will likely be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which is expected to use a 5nm process. Expect the new A15 processor to significantly boost the performance and improve battery life on the upcoming iPhone models. All four iPhone 13 models will support 5G.