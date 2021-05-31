iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max 120Hz OLED displays enter mass production

iPhone 13: Samsung and LG have begun mass-producing OLED panels for the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 series. A report by TheElec suggests that Samsung has been the key supplier for Apple’s iPhone screens for a while now due to its reputation of making the best displays for smartphones. The company was reportedly able to secure an order for about 80 million display units for the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 range.

Samsung will be producing LTPO OLED displays for the iPhone 13 Pro models which support high refresh rate while being power efficient. This means the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with a 120Hz display. A high-refresh-rate display will allow smoother scrolling, animations, and games. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini models will most likely continue to have a 60Hz display.

iPhone 13 and 13 mini OLED displays are likely to be supplied by LG and BOE. LG Display is estimated to deliver around 30 million display units. While Samsung is expected to ship 120 million OLED screens by the end of this year, LG Display will deliver 50 million panels. BOE on the other hand will ship the remaining 9 million panels.

Apple iPhone 13: What we know so far

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series in September as the production of OLED panels started about a month earlier. Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models which will include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It is important to note that Apple has not confirmed anything at this point, and we will have to wait a while longer to know more.