Next-gen iPhone 13 Pro models may sport higher refresh rate, always-on display: Report

iPhone 13 Pro models may feature ProMotion technology (Bloomberg File Photo)

As Apple’s iPhone 12 series’ launch was delayed earlier this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there were speculations that the pro version of the new iPhones will feature a higher refresh rate. The iPhone 12 screen underwent major changes but the Cupertino-giant retained the standard refresh rate. Now, as per a report by the Korean website TheElec, the iPhone 13 Pro models can sport low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panels which will support higher refresh rates up to 120Hz along with an Always-On display.

As per the rumours, LG and Samsung will continue to supply OLED panels to Apple but the Pro versions can undergo major changes. This means that the iPhone 13 mini and regular iPhone 13 may not feature LTPO OLED panels.

Rumours also suggest that all iPhone 13 models will use on-cell touchscreens instead of TFT display which will help to keep the device slimmer and provide better touch response too. With the launch of the iPhone 12 series, we saw a major dip in the weight of the phone and this can further lead to lighter iPhone models. The new entrant in the lineup iPhone 12 mini weighs just 133 grams and is the lightest 5G smartphone available.

With the use of LTPO OLED panels, Apple can also incorporate ProMotion technology in next-gen iPhones. So far the technology has been limited to iPad Pro models. This may also lead to dynamic refresh rates as per usage which can also help in extending the battery life of the iPhones.

Nowadays, even mid-range phones support higher refresh rates. With major changes in design and hardware, people expected Apple to provide higher refresh rates on the iPhone 12 series which are already available on rival Android devices. However, the most expensive phone of the series, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max was awarded highest-ever with the Best Smartphone Display Award and Display Performance Grade of A+ by DisplayMate which is an advanced display calibration and optimisation service.

