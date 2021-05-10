iPhone 13 preview: Everything we know about Apple’s next flagship

We're expecting to see four versions of the new flagship: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Even though the iPhone 12 lineup is fairly new, but we have already started hearing a lot about the iPhone 13 series. Many rumours suggest the iPhone 13 lineup will get improved cameras and a smaller notch. All signs are pointing towards a 120Hz display coming to the iPhone for the first time, though this feature might be reserved for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. We’re expecting to see four models of the new flagship: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 series.

Apple iPhone 13 series: Design

Don’t expect any major design changes to the iPhone 13’s design. Last year, the iPhone 12 brought a new design language, featuring flat-sides designs that took inspiration from the beloved iPhone 5. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be minor tweaks. One of the persistent rumours we’re hearing is of a smaller notch and relocated earpiece. Another rumour suggests one of the high-end models will be port-less in nature. It is said that Apple would only remove the lightning port from the high-end model creating a “completely wireless experience”, according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 13 rumoured screen sizes:

iPhone 13: 6.1-inch

iPhone 13 mini: 5.4-inch

iPhone 13 Pro: 6.1-inch

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6.7-inch

Apple iPhone 13 series: Display

With the iPhone 12 series offer OLED displays, the next step for Apple is to bring high-refresh screens to the iPhone. There are already reports claiming the iPhone 13 lineup getting a 120Hz. display. A high-refresh rate display will allow smoother scrolling, animations, and games. It’s being said that Samsung will be producing LTPO displays for the Pro models, so expect only the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max getting a 120Hz display. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will continue to have a 60Hz display.

A 120Hz display could be coming to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) A 120Hz display could be coming to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Apple iPhone 13 series: Processor

It seems like a safe bet that the iPhone 13 series should come with an A15 Bionic chipset, which is expected to use a 5nm process. Expect the new A15 processor to significantly boost the performance and improve battery life on the upcoming iPhone models. All four iPhone 13 models will support 5G, something that shouldn’t surprise anyone. Interestingly, one of the high-end models might come with a hefty 1TB storage.

Expect better zoom capabilities on the top-end model of the iPhone 13 range. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Expect better zoom capabilities on the top-end model of the iPhone 13 range. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express

Apple iPhone 13 series: Camera

The iPhone 12 series got improved cameras, especially the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This year, we are expecting all four iPhone 13 models to have the same sensors as the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Another rumour suggests all four models all four iPhone 13 models will get an ultrawide camera with an f/1.8 aperture. Other rumours claim the iPhone 13 Pro range might feature a periscope lens for its telephoto camera, giving it 5x lossless zoom. All four models could also include a LiDAR sensor. Apple first added a LIDAR sensor to the iPad Pros in March, and later it brought this technology to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 will probably look the same as the iPhone 12. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) The iPhone 13 will probably look the same as the iPhone 12. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Apple iPhone 13 series: Price and release date

Right now, there’s no official release date for the iPhone 13 launch. Usually, Apple likes to take the wraps off its 2021 iPhones at an event in September. Last year, the iPhone 13’s launch was delayed due to the supply chain issues due to the global pandemic. This year, however, Kuo is forecasting there won’t be a delay in the iPhone 13 launch. As far as price is concerned, the iPhone 13 could cost the same as the iPhone 12.