iPhone 13 does not support noise cancellation; here’s why

Apple has confirmed that the lack of noise cancellation feature on the iPhone 13 is not a bug. The company has intentionally disabled the setting for the 5G devices, and currently have no plans for changing it.

Upon release, users noticed that their iPhone 13 devices did not come with a noise cancellation toggle as part of the accessibility settings. The change was deemed as a glitch with the iOS 15 operating system and at the time, a Reddit user received confirmation from Apple that they were planning to fix it.

But, a new report from 9to5Mac suggests that the lack of feature was, in fact, by design. Turns out, one of their readers named Steve contacted Apple support via Twitter DMs for clarification on an update to fix the issue.

Twitter DM exchange between Steve and Apple support. (Image credit: 9to5Mac) Twitter DM exchange between Steve and Apple support. (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

“- after working with Apple and a senior advisor for months saying to wait for an update to fix the issue, I got an update regarding the issue, and apparently, it won’t be fixed and noise cancellation is intentionally disabled for those devices for unspecified reasons,” he said.

Apple replied to his message by saying that the noise cancellation feature will not be available on the iPhone 13 series, and hence there is no option in the Settings. Furthermore, one could try leaving feedback on the same for future reference.

The noise cancellation feature was introduced with the iOS7 in 2013, and would reduce ambient noise during phone calls, making it easier to listen to the caller, despite any surrounding noise. The company did, however, add a noise isolation feature this year, designed to distinguish the user’s voice from background sounds. But, the feature is only allotted for FaceTime calls.