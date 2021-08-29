Apple’s next iPhone 13 is coming soon: Here’s what to expect

As September is just around the corner, it is safe to say that the iPhone 13 series is currently the most anticipated mobile device set to launch this month. While Apple has not deliberately pointed at a September launch yet, a number of clues, leaks and more have hinted at the same, in addition to the fact that Apple launches a new iPhone around September each year.

As we head closer to the imminent launch, most specifications of the iPhone 13 series and all of its four variants have been leaked. This includes the display technologies, the processors, camera sensors, and even the batteries. However, if you haven’t caught up with the numerous Apple leaks, here are all the expected specifications in one spot.

Four iPhone 13 models expected

To begin with, Apple is expected to launch four variants in the iPhone 13 series, similar to its layout from last year. This includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. While the iPhone 13 Mini will be the most compact phone in the lot, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be the most powerful phones in the series, complete with some exclusive features that you may not find on the other two variants.

The new variants are also expected to come with a smaller notch in the top, although we still will not see a punch-hole cutout. Let’s look at what we know about each iPhone 13 variant.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

The base iPhone 13 is expected to feature a 6.1 inch AMOLED screen, but with only a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by a new Apple A15 Bionic chip. The notch is smaller and the battery is expected to be a bigger unit than the standard iPhone 12, with a 3,095mAh battery instead of a 2,815mAh one.

The smallest iPhone 13 Mini is expected to feature a 5.4-inch screen and also gets no higher refresh rate display. However, the newer A15 Bionic processor, and improved cameras could be a part of the 13 Mini. We are also expecting a bigger battery at 2,406mAh instead of the 2,227mAh unit on the iPhone 12 Mini.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

The new iPhone 13 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with an LTPO panel that supports Apple’s ProMotion 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. This panel is capable of switching refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the task at hand, providing smooth visuals without excessively draining the battery.

The iPhone 13 Pro will also feature the new chipset as well as a new camera system with an improved ultrawide f/1.8 lens as well as Apple’s sensor-shift technology which was seen with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple is expected to also carry over the LiDAR scanner to both Pro models this year. The iPhone 13 Pro is expected to feature a 3,095mAh battery, while the Pro Max is expected to come with a larger 4,352mAh battery.

All the new iPhones are likely to be equipped with support for 5G networks and Wi-Fi 6. The iPhone 13 series is also expected to improve in other areas, like a smaller notch on all models as well as improved wireless charging. More details are expected to be teased closer to the actual launch date.