iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Here are the changes we should expect

Apple has already confirmed that the iPhone 12 has been slightly delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. (Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

The iPhone 12 is expected to launch this fall. This year, the rumors suggest the iPhone 12 series will be offered in four screen sizes, including the entry-level iPhone 12 might cost $649. The new iPhones are also expected to feature a revamped design language, OLED screens on all four handsets, 3D cameras, a faster A14 processor, and 5G support.

If the leaks turn out to be true, these upgrades would make the new iPhones significantly better than the iPhone 11 lineup. Based on rumours and speculation, we take a look at a few of the major differences between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Variants and screen sizes

As per most analysts, Apple will offer the iPhone 12 in three screen sizes and four models. The iPhone 12 Pro Max screen size will feature a 6.7-inch screen size, up from the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 6.5-inches. The iPhone 12 Pro will have a 6.1-inch screen, similar to the iPhone 11. In addition, the iPhone 12 is rumoured to have a 5.4-inch screen size and the iPhone 12 Max will feature a 5.4-inch iPhone 12. The iPhone 11 series, in comparison, is available in three models and screen sizes. The iPhone 11 series consists of the 6.1-inch iPhone 11, the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, and the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro: What to expect from Apple’s Pro models

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Design and display

Apple is rumoured to be planning a major redesign for the 2020 iPhone lineup. The upcoming iPhone 12 lineup will have a flat-edged design that resembles the iPad Pro and iPhone 4. That means the new iPhones will shed the curved edges of its frame for flat, sharp edges. A smaller notch is also expected that will still house FaceID, front-facing camera, and other components.

iPhone 11. (Image credit: Bloomberg) iPhone 11. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

In addition to a completely new design language, all four new iPhones will reportedly feature OLED displays. Currently, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max offer an OLED display, whereas the iPhone 11 has a regular LCD screen. Compared to an LCD display, OLED screens are brighter and the blacks are darker.

For the first time, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will support the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. A 120Hz display makes scrolling on the phone buttery smooth. The advantage of a 120Hz display can be seen when playing games and watching videos. The iPhone 11 lineup has a 60Hz display.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Cameras and LiDAR scanner

Undoubtedly, the iPhone 11 lineup has the best smartphone cameras. But the upcoming iPhone 12 series is expected to be significantly better. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will reportedly sport dual-sensor cameras. The Pro models, on the other hand, are reported to feature a triple-lens camera setup. In addition, the camera sensors are said to be larger as well. We have also heard that the Pro models will come with a LiDAR scanner that first made its debut on the 2020 iPad Pro.

iPhone 12 dummy units. (Image credit: 9to5Mac) iPhone 12 dummy units. (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Performance, 5G and battery

The iPhone 12 series will also likely include a 5G-ready Qualcomm chip. All four models should get 5G support. A 4G iPhone 12 is also expected, though not much is known about that particular model. We expect to see the A14 chip powering the iPhone 12 series. This will reportedly be the first 5nm chipset. The iPhone 11 lineup is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset.

We also expect better battery life on the iPhone 12 lineup. Battery capacity is unknown, but we do know that the iPhone 12 series will reportedly keep its Lightning connector. The iPhone 12 will reportedly keep a 20W charging adapter. The big news is that the iPhone 12 would not include a pair of EarPods or a charger inside the box.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Price

The iPhone 12 price has not been confirmed, but leaks predict the range starts from will start at $649 and go up to $1,449. Reportedly, the iPhone 12 would cost $50 less than the iPhone 11. Another leak suggests a cheaper iPhone 12, the one with 4G, would start at $549. Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max start at $699, $999 and $1,099, respectively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd