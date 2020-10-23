iPhone 12 teardown reveals Qualcomm’s 5G chip, battery capacity and more

iPhone 12 India price starts at Rs 79,900.

iPhone 12 teardown video has surfaced recently revealing that the first 5G lineup from Apple is using the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The same 5G modem from Qualcomm can be seen on flagship devices from OnePlus and Mi — OnePlus 8T and Mi 10T — along with the Snapdragon 865 processor. The teardown also sheds light on how Apple accommodated the 5G modem by shrinking some of the core components of the phone.

In the teardown video, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 hardware components were compared and there were a number of similarities between the two phones from different generations despite the change in design.

The key areas where the iPhone 12 has decreased its size include the OLED display which is thinner than the last year’s model. The MagSafe magnetic assembly’s placement was also revealed which was next to the wireless charging coil.

The battery capacity has gone down too from the iPhone 11 as it now houses a 2,815 mAh battery instead of the 3,110 mAh one. However, Apple claims similar usage hours on its website while comparing it to its predecessor.

The Snapdragon X55 enables 5G mmWave and Sub-6GHz network support in the iPhone 12. In the next generation of iPhones, Apple is expected to use Snapdragon X60 which is a 5nm chip making it at par with the A14 Bionic Chip processor used in the current generation of iPhones.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are up for pre-order in India starting today (October 23). Buyers can get Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC credit card and six months no-cost EMIs by getting a cashback of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 12. On the other hand, iPhone 12 Pro buyers get Rs 5,000 cashback and no Cost EMIs for six months. An instant discount of Rs 1,500 can be availed too on the purchase of both devices.

iPhone 12 lineup was launched by the Cupertino giant in an online streamed event earlier this month. For now, buyers interested in iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have to wait till November 6.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd