iPhone 12 series to start at Rs 48,900 during Republic Day sale

Apple’s iPhones including the iPhone 12 series will be available for a cheaper price than its launch as part of the Republic Day sale. After applying HDFC bank discount and exchange offers, potential buyers will be able to get iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 61,900. In order to avail the offer, buyers won’t have to trade in flagship phones from the past couple of years. Upto Rs 9,000 discount will be available by trading in an old phone whereas an additional extra cashback of Rs 3,000 on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone XR and iPhone SE.

The iPhone 12 series will be starting at Rs 48,900 during the sale. If you were looking to get a compact iPhone that is easy for one-handed usage and offers flagship performance, the iPhone 12 mini will be available for as low as Rs 48,900.

The vanilla iPhone 12 will be available for Rs 61,900 whereas the higher-end models, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost Rs 1,02,900 and Rs 1,12,900. The exchange price may vary from phone to phone as the one used here is the iPhone 7 with 32GB storage in “average condition”.

The 2019’s iPhone 11 is getting a price cheaper too and can be bought for Rs 37,900. If you want a cheaper and compact iPhone compared to the iPhone 12 mini, then iPhone SE will be available for Rs 20,900. The last iPhone on the list is iPhone XR which will be available for as low as 28,900. However, the iPhone SE and iPhone XR have only one rear camera.

No cost EMI on loans is also available on Bajaj Finserv, IDFC FIRST Bank and Zest.

Note: The prices of phones mentioned above are for 64GB models for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone XR, iPhone SE and iPhone 11 whereas 128GB models of iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max