Leaked screenshot shows iPhone 12 Pro Max with 120hz refresh rate, LiDAR

At the earnings call last month, Apple announced the delay in iPhone 12 series launch this year, Covid-19 pandemic could be the reason for that. Some rumours suggest that the iPhone 12 series could release in the second week of October. This year, not all new iPhones are said to release at the same time, it is expected to start with the cheaper models followed by the most expensive one aka iPhone 12 Pro Max. A new leak reveals some key details of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Fresh screenshots shared by tipster Jon Prosser on Twitter shows that Apple is testing to bring 120hz refresh rate support to the most expensive iPhone. As per the screenshots, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will provide two options in the Settings menu – one Enable High Refresh Rate and two, Enable Adaptive Refresh Rate. The first option will enable the 120hz refresh rate on the iPhone 12 Pro Max while the second option lets the device automatically adjust between 120hz and 60z refresh rate.

The screenshots also show the camera section and reveal some of the key details. The settings menu shows the LiDAR Scanner option that will help the iPhone 12 Pro Max capture pictures with better image quality. The screenshots show a toggle that lets users enable LiDAR assisted autofocus and subject detection for video and Night Mode photography.

Other features that the leaked screenshots of the alleged iPhone 12 Pro Max suggested are support for 4K video recording at 120fps and 240fps which past leaks had also revealed. Additionally, the Settings menu also reveals options like Enhanced Night Mode and Advanced Noise Reduction.

It should be noted that these screenshots are of a production validation testing (PVT) model of the alleged iPhone 12 Pro Max. Meaning, the aforementioned features could be removed in the final release. Well, there are no official words on whether the upcoming iPhone will feature a 120hz refresh rate or not but the good news is Apple is at least testing and considering the opportunity. Meanwhile, there are several Android phones with a 120hz refresh rate available in the market.

Another leak coming from EverythingApplePro reveals pictures of a prototype unit of the alleged iPhone 12 Pro Max. The leak claims it to be the “actual iPhone 12 Pro Max”. The photos reveal that the iPhone12 Pro Max will come with a 6.7-inch screen with a notch similar to iPhone 11 series. Interestingly, these pictures also confirm the Enable High Refresh Rate option.

