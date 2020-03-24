iPhone 12 Pro Max: What is Sensor-shift stabilization and how does it work?

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max could feature a new sensor-shift image stabilization technology. Here’s what it means. Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max could feature a new sensor-shift image stabilization technology. Here’s what it means.

Most high-end camera smartphones, including the iPhone 11 Pro Max, come with OIS or Optical Image Stabilization. The tech has been used in smartphones for quite some time. However, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max, might be the first smartphone to feature the new sensor-shift stabilization instead of lens-based optical image stabilization.



Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the iPhone 12 Pro Max would benefit from the brand new sensor-shift image stabilization technology when it launches later this year. But what is Sensor-shift image stabilization and what’s makes it superior to OIS? Let’s find out.

What is image stabilization?

Image stabilization is a common term used in photography. Simply put, Image stabilization (or IS) enables photographers to take blur-free images or videos without a tripod. Image Any camera with a built-in image stabilization allows you to shoot at slower shutter speeds than one without, delivering a noise-free and sharper image. There are different kinds of Image Stabilization but we stick to sensor-shift image stabilization and optical image stabilization.

What is Sensor-shift image stabilization?

The Sensor-shift image stabilisation system or IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) incorporates a floating sensor that helps counterbalance any movement within the camera. If your camera has IBIS, all of the lenses will also have image stabilization. In-Body Image Stabilization has become popular among the high-end mirrorless camera. A lot of Sony, Fuji and Olympus cameras feature In-body image stabilization. IBIS currently works with interchangeable lens cameras and has yet to launch on smartphones.

What is optical image stabilization?

As opposed to inside the camera, OIS uses the phone’s gyroscope and tiny motors to shift the camera’s lens or sensor. What’s interesting with OIS is that the image is stabilized before it reaches the sensor, so there is no loss of quality in image quality. This allows the autofocus to function more accurately. Nokia Lumia 920 was the first smartphone to feature OIS.

Do you need SSIS or OIS?

The difference in image quality isn’t drastic, but the good thing about SSIS is that it can be combined with any lens. That means if Apple manages to bring SSIS to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, all the three lenses would be stabilized. The iPhone 11 Pro’s ultra-wide-angle lens, for instance, is not stabilized.

