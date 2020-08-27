iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max: What to expect from Apple’s next Pro models

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be powered by Apple's A14 chipset. (Image credit: Everythingapplepro/Twitter)

Apple’s fall event is quickly approaching and, while Apple hasn’t confirmed the launch date, we are pretty sure the online-only keynote will take place in the second week of September. As usual, leaks and rumours have already revealed almost everything about the iPhone 12 series. Still, we don’t know a lot about the new iPhones, especially the Pro range.

Here’s what you should expect from Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Two flagship models: iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

It is almost certain that Apple’s next-generation Pro models will be called the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both models will be flagship devices with the best features available on premium phones this year. They will also cost you a lot. After all, both phones will have a nicer stainless steel frame, better cameras and improved battery life. If you are a mobile photography enthusiast or someone with a deep pocket, you should be looking at the iPhone 12 Pro devices. Apple’s Pro phones are designed for people who want everything best in their phones.

Possible 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate

The iPhone 12 Pro is said to both be 6.1 inches – similar to the iPhone 11 – while an iPhone 12 Pro Max (the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch display) is expected to be 6.7 inches, making it the largest screen we’ve seen on an Apple smartphone so far. Both are said to feature OLED displays as well as the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. A higher refresh rate display will be a big deal.

Basically, the refresh rate refers to how many times the screen can update in one second. The existing iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro have a 60Hz screen. That’s good enough for average users. The benefit of a higher refresh rate screen is visible in gaming or when video content. Plus, scrolling through Twitter or Facebook will be a lot smoother on a higher refresh rate screen.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 Pro range will a boxy design, similar to the current iPad Pro design. (Image credit: EverythingApplePro/Twitter) Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 Pro range will a boxy design, similar to the current iPad Pro design. (Image credit: EverythingApplePro/Twitter)

Tripple cameras and LiDAR scanner

The Pro models are expected to feature a triple-lens camera setup. Also, camera sensors are also set to be larger this year. Reports suggest he wide-angle lens will support sensor-shift image stabilization. In addition, Apple’s upcoming premium phones will also feature a LiDAR scanner, which was introduced in the 2020 iPad Pro. A LiDAR scanner accurately detects objects surrounding us, and support augmented reality (AR) applications. It would be a game-changer if Apple brings a LiDAR scanner to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

No change in pricing

If the rumors are true, Apple’s unannounced Pro models will cost the same their predecessors. The iPhone 12 Pro is said to start at $999, while the bigger iPhone 12 Pro Max will be priced starting $1099. Both models are said to start with 256GB instead of 64GB storage.

5G support guaranteed

Both iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will support 5G connectivity, though exact details are scarce. At the moment, Apple hasn’t launched an iPhone with 5G connectivity. Interestingly, Apple’s upcoming Pro models will support dual-band 5G, and will include mmWave and sub-6GHz network connectivity.

