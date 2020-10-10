iPhone 12 series could start at $699: Price of all models, preorders, release date

Apple will launch new iPhones on October 13

Apple’s next iPhone lineup gets a launch date. The new iPhones are going to go official on October 13, as rumoured, globally. At the launch event, the tech giant is expected to launch four iPhone models including the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

A new leak coming from leakster Kang, who rightly predicted the announcements of WWDC 2020, reveals the same information yet again. Apple, however, is yet to confirm the four models. Over the last few years, we have seen the company launch three iPhones under one series.

Besides the name of the upcoming iPhones, Kang also confirms the key specifications and the pricing of all the iPhone models.

The leakster also reveals the difference that the iPhone models are going to have. Kang said that all four iPhone models will come with 5G support and not just the high-end version as predicted earlier. It is further revealed that the Super Retina XDR display, previously used only on the iPhone 11 Pro models will come to the entire iPhone 12 lineup including the cheaper iPhone 12 Mini. This year’s iPhones are going to use ceramic in the glass screen in order to make the display tougher and more drop resistant.

Let’s take a look at the details of all four iPhones revealed by Kang one by one to allow you to have a clear idea in mind.

iPhone 12 Mini specs, price, preorders, release date

A lot has already been talked about the iPhone 12 Mini so far. The new leak reveals that the iPhone 12 Mini will come packed with a 5.4-inch display and will be available in four colour options including black, white, red, blue, and green. This model of the iPhone will range from 64GB to 256GB storage and include dual cameras including wide-angle and ultrawide. The iPhone 12 Mini is said to start at $699. Pre-orders could begin on November 6 or 7 while the release date could be November 13 or 14.

iPhone 12 specs, price, preorders, release date

The iPhone 12 will come with a slightly bigger screen when compared to the Mini. This one will pack a 6.1-inch screen and will come in 5 colour options including black, white, red, blue, and green. This model will be able ranging from 64GB to 256GB storage and come with dual cameras similar to the iPhone 12 Mini. The iPhone 12 is expected to be priced around $799 for the base model. Preorders are said to being on October 16 or 17 and release on October 23 or 24.

iPhone 12 Pro specs, price, preorders, release date

The iPhone 12 Pro will be an expensive model when compared to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. This model is expected to be priced at $999 for the base model. The iPhone 12 Pro will range from 128GB and 512GB storage and will come with a 6.1-inch screen in four colours including gold, silver, graphite, and blue. This model is said to come with three cameras including a wide-angle, ultrawide, and a telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and a LIDAR sensor. Preorders of the iPhone 12 Pro could begin on October 16 or 17 while the release could be on October 23 or 24.

iPhone 12 Pro Max specs, price, preorders, release date

Lastly, the fourth model of the iPhone 12 series — the iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with a 6.7-inch screen, four colour options — gold, silver, graphite, and blue, up to 512GB storage, triple rear cameras. The price could start at $1,099. Preorders of the iPhone 12 Pro Max could begin on November 13 and 14 while the release could be on November 20 or 21.

