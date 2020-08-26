iPhone 12 preview: What to expect and what not to expect

It's pretty much a given that new iPhone 12 models will be powered by Apple's A14 processor. (Image credit: Jonas Daehnert/Twitter)

Every year in September, Apple releases new iPhone models. This year, though, is no different. Even though Apple is yet to publically confirm when it plans to hold a keynote event, the rumour mill is abuzz that the company will be launching new iPhones on September 10. If the leaks and reports are correct, Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 12 series in various screen sizes, including a model with a 6.7-inch screen. Apple’s new iPhone 12 range will also have better cameras, faster processors, 5G support, and an all-new design.

Here’s everything we know so far about the iPhone 12.

Not three, four but five new iPhone 12 models

Apple is expected to make changes in the iPhone 12 lineup when it launches new iPhones this fall. One of the consistent rumours of the new iPhones is that Apple may introduce the iPhone 12 in multiple screen sizes. According to reports, Apple will release four iPhone models this year, including a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, Business Insider recently claimed that Apple is also planning to launch a 4G-only version of the iPhone 12. The cheaper model will look the same as the high-end models, expect it excludes 5G support. Is Apple targeting a cheaper, 4G-only version of the iPhone 12 at India? Only time will tell.

iPhone 12 range will target a wide consumer base

A 4G version of the iPhone 12 could be the flagship of the year, if reports turned out to be true. A 4G version of the iPhone 12, if it launches, will be priced at $549 (Rs 40,834). This phone would give tough competition to every Android flagship released this year. And if the information from YouTuber John Prosser is correct, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will start at $649 (Rs 48,276), which would be $50 less than the iPhone 11. The leak reveals the iPhone 12 Max will start at $750, the iPhone 12 Pro will cost $1,000 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at $1,100.

Apple iPhone 12 in four screen sizes. (Image credit: EverythingApplePro/Twitter) Apple iPhone 12 in four screen sizes. (Image credit: EverythingApplePro/Twitter)

New design language but the notch continues to be there

It doesn’t look like Apple plans to abandon the notched display yet. Ever since Apple introduced the iPhone X in 2017, the notch has been prominent on all new iPhones. After all, the notch houses the front-facing camera and other sensors. Based on leaked dummy units, the iPhone 12 will still include the notched display but the layout of the notch will be minimised. The smaller notch will apparently include all the sensors, including the Face ID system. And that’s not all. Rumours have also suggested that the iPhone 12 lineup will abandon the curve design language that has been standard since 2017. Instead, the new iPhone series will feature revived design language that first appeared in the iPhone 4. So expect the iPhone 12 to have a boxy design with flat edges and glass front and back covers.

iPhone 12 to stick with Lightning instead of USB-C

Apple will use a Lightning port instead of USB-C in the iPhone 12, but it could be the last iPhone to ship with the proprietary port. While the iPhone 12 will reportedly stick its Lightning connection, the next iPhone could port-less in nature. Although these are mere rumours, Apple could potentially get rid of wired charging altogether in 2021. The so-called wireless-only iPhone will be portless in nature, meaning it will ditch the Lightning or USB-C port in favour of going completely wireless. A “portless” iPhone indicates that Apple does have plans to revive its controversial AirPower accessory.

The iPhone 12 may look like the iPhone 4. (Image credit: 9to5Mac) The iPhone 12 may look like the iPhone 4. (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

OLED displays for the iPhone 12 range

For the first time, all new iPhones to be released this fall will have OLED displays. Whether it would be the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro Max, all new iPhone models will have a high-quality OLED display. Until now, Apple has reserved an OLED display for the top-end iPhone models. OLED displays are much better compared to LCD panels currently used in the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR. They have the ability to turn off individual pixels and can produce truly perfect black. However, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will only support the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will likely feature a 60Hz display.

3D camera reserved for high-end models

The new iPhones will feature improved cameras, including the entry-level models. However, not every iPhone get a 3D camera and a larger camera sensor. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will reportedly come with dual-sensor cameras, whereas the Pro models are expected to sport a triple-lens camera array. In addition, the Pro range a 3D camera (or LiDAR) that appeared first on the iPad Pro this year. A LiDAR scanner can be used to measure the distance to objects in a room. A 3D camera plays an important role in improving AR experiences.

The 5G era

Even though the 5G technology hasn’t matured yet, Apple is still going ahead and launch 5G-enabled iPhones this fall. All of the phones are expected to include 5G support. At the same time, not all iPhones are expected to support both the mmWave and sub-6GHz bands. At the moment, we expect some variants of the iPhone 12 will support mmWave. The Pro models, on the other, will likely include dual-band 5G.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd