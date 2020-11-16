iPhone 12 mini users facing issue with lockscreen

iPhone 12 mini is the smallest iPhone of the newly launched series (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Several iPhone 12 mini users have been reporting an issue with the lock screen. The new iPhone that was made available for purchase earlier this month has users complaining that they are struggling to unlock the device. Users trying to swipe up to unlock or launch the camera app when the phone is locked have experienced that it fails to respond.

On the forum, users are sharing their experiences with some even saying that the issue gets fixed once they remove the screen protector and case. Some are saying that it’s not the case but just the screen protector that’s causing an issue. So far, there is no word from Apple addressing users’ claims. However, few people have also reported that it is a grounding issue and they can get it to work while charging the phone.

Even though Apple claims that the iPhone 12 series is much tougher when compared to the previous generation, users like to install a screen guard in case they drop the phone. The same is the case with the phone case. Especially, with MagSafe charging introduced this year, more people will be installing cases.

The iPhone 12 mini was one of the most anticipated of the four phones launched by the Cupertino giant because of its compact form factor. The phone is great for one-handed usage in the era of big-screen phones that don’t even fit in one’s pocket.

iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chip and comes with two 12MP cameras on the back and one 12MP camera on the front. It is as light as 133 grams and is even smaller than the iPhone SE 2020 which has a 4.7-inch screen. It can do everything that the iPhone 12 can do but at a smaller display. It was launched with a starting price of Rs 69,999 in India.

