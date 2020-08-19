Apple to launch ‘Made in India’ iPhone 12 series in mid 2021: Report

The upcoming iPhone 12 series is expected to have three variants (Source: Sonny Dickson/Twitter)

According to media reports, Apple is planning to produce the upcoming iPhone 12 series locally in India. The new ‘Made in India’ model of the much-anticipated and delayed iPhone 12 series is expected to be ready for sale by mid-2021 as per Business Standard‘s report.

The production is expected to begin at Narasapura plant in Bengaluru. The new plant is home to Apple’s Taiwanese contract manufacturer, Wistron. The planned investment for the manufacturing of the devices is over Rs 2,900 crore as the Taiwanese company is expected to hire up to hire 10,000 employees. The plant is expected to begin manufacturing by October 2020. Around 1,000 workers have already started working on the new project.

This is not Apple’s first plant in India. Recently, Apple started the assembling of the iPhone 11, iPhone XR at the Foxconn plant in Chennai and is also expected to start the assembling of the mid-range smartphone iPhone SE 2020 by the end of 2020.

iPhone 12 will be the latest entrant in the list of ‘Made in India’ phones. This will help in reducing the prices of the upcoming iPhone 12 series as Apple will be able to evade the 22 per cent. This also indicates that Apple will be able to strategically place this phone in a more competitive price range which may result in a major boost in the Cupertino giant’s market share in India.

However, there is no guarantee that Apple will reduce the prices of its smartphones as this is a move to shift the manufacturing and assembling base from China. Amidst the growing anti-China sentiment in India, this may also help in increasing sales of premium smartphones.

Apple’s launch of the iPhone 12 series has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Apple’s Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri confirmed that the expected delay in supply will be a few weeks. On the other hand, YouTuber and leakster John Prosser suggested that Apple could launch its upcoming iPhone aka iPhone 12 in October 12 week.

As per the leaks, Apple is planning to launch as many as four new iPhones including the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All the devices will sport an OLED display, the latest A14 Bionic processor, and 5G support. The low-end iPhone models are expected to sport 4GB of RAM while the high-end spec model will sport 6GB of RAM. On the camera front, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are said to include two sensors while the iPhone 12 Pro Max may sport three like the previous year’s lineup.

