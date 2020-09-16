When will iPhone 12 launch, what we know so far

Apple has already confirmed that the iPhone 12 has been slightly delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. (Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

With Apple’s launch of the iPad 8th generation and Apple Watch series 6 doe and dusted, all eyes are on the upcoming iPhone 12 series which has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There have been several rumours and leaks about the new design of the iPhone 12 series and the price cut it will get over the past few months. Let’s take a look at all the details about the Cupertino-giant’s new flagship phone we know so far.

Design

The iPhone 12 series will boast of a new design that looks inspired by the iPhone 4 and 5 models. Earlier this week, Youtuber EverythingApplePro posted on Twitter a 5-second clip of the iPhone 12 Pro chassis that almost confirms the phone’s design. The iPhone 12 will feature flatter edges than the round ones.

Sizes

The iPhone 12 series will come in three different sizes — 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches, and 6.7 inches. The smaller phone is expected to be cheaper and directed at customers who want a compact phone design which is better for one-handed usage when compared to the big phones. The other three models will be the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. There is also a rumour that Apple will introduce a 4G version of the phone which will be cheaper and targetted for the Indian smartphone market as 5G networks are not ye available in the market.

Display

All the phones will feature OLED display technology compared to the LCD displays used in the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR. However, there is confusion over whether all the phones will have 120Hz Pro Motion refresh rate or not, a feature that is already available in mid-range and flagship Android smartphones. Earlier there were reports that iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will only support the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. The notch is still there housing the front camera. However, the position of the scanner has changed a bit according to the video posted by EverythingApplePro.

Processor

Under the hood, Apple iPhone 12 series will be powered by the latest A14 Bionic processor which was showcased in the event on Tuesday, used in eighth generation of iPads. The low-end iPhone models are expected to sport 4GB of RAM while the high-end spec model will sport 6GB of RAM.

Camera

On the rear, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are said to include two sensors while the iPhone 12 Pro Max may sport three like the previous year’s lineup. There are also rumors that the iPhone 12 Pro version will sport a 3D triple-lens rear camera system that uses a laser to calculate the depth of objects placed in a room or any other environment. This may help in improving both photography and AR capabilities of the camera.

Release date and Price

According to tipster Jon Prosser, the iPhone 12 event will take place on October 12. There is no confirmation about the event from Apple yet. The tipster also revealed that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will start at $649 (Rs 48,276), iPhone 12 Max will start at $750, the iPhone 12 Pro will cost $1,000 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at $1,100.

