iPhone 12 series could launch in October; on this date

Apple confirmed that iPhone 12 launch event will be delayed by few weeks

A few weeks ago at the earnings call, Apple confirmed that this year’s iPhone series launch will be delayed by a “few weeks”. “As you know, last year we started selling iPhones in late September. This year, we expect supply to be available a few weeks later,” said Apple’s Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri.

The tech giant is yet to reveal the final launch date of the iPhone 12 series but a new leak coming from YouTuber and leakster John Prosser gives us an idea. Prosser suggests that Apple could launch its upcoming iPhone aka iPhone 12 in the October 12 week. The next Apple Watch and iPad are said to still arrive in September though.

Besides the launch timeline, Prosser also reveals the tentative pre-orders and release weeks. According to the leak, the iPhone 12 series launch event will be pushed to October 12 week. The pre-

orders is said to begin soon after the launch or in the same week of the launch while the sale will begin a few days later, in the week of October 19.

Prosser suggests that for the first time the iPhone 12 model will be available to consumers before the iPhone 12 Pro series. According to him, pre-orders and sale of the iPhone 12 Pro will begin only in November. The date or the week hasn’t been revealed yet. Notably, Apple is yet to confirm the launch and release details of the next iPhone.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Apple pushed back mass production of the upcoming iPhone due to the COVID-19 related manufacturing issues and lower consumer demand. Meanwhile, Qualcomm also said that 5G smartphone shipments would decline 15 per cent in the current quarter because an “unnamed” customer was planning to delay a “global 5G flagship phone launch.”

What we know about iPhone 12 series….so far

What we know right now is that the iPhone 12 launch event, like all others, will happen through an online launch event. The tech giant conducted WWDC 2020 via an online launch even where it announced the latest iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS and more.

This year Apple is planning to launch as many as four new iPhones including the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All iPhones launching this year are said to come packed with an OLED display, the latest A14 Bionic processor and 5G support. The OLED displays are said to be supplied by two different manufacturers: Samsung and LG. The low-end iPhone models are expected to sport 4GB of RAM while the high-end spec model will sport 6GB of RAM. In terms of camera the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are said to include two sensors while the iPhone 12 Pro Max may sport three.

