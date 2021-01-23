iPhone 12, iPhone 11 series and more: Here’s how to get up to Rs 16,000 off

Maple is currently selling devices ranging from the older iPhone XR to the new iPhone 12 series. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Maple, one of Apple’s official resellers in India, is offering a discount of up to Rs 8,000 on various iPhone models, including the latest iPhone 12 series. Users who make a purchase with an HDFC card can further get a cashback of up to Rs 9,000. If clubbed together, both offers can bring your next iPhone’s price down significantly.

Maple is currently selling iPhones from the iPhone XR to the new iPhone 12 series. However, individual discounts may vary depending on which phone you are actually buying. Maple is also offering an exclusive exchange offer for those who want to exchange their older phone.

The offers can be used at both, the Maple offline stores and the Maple website. However, the exchange offer is only available at Maple’s offline stores.

Discounts on various iPhone models

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a discount of Rs 3,000 and HDFC Credit and Debit card users can get cashbacks of Rs 9,000 and Rs 4,500 respectively. You can also get the iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 48,900 with the HDFC Credit Card cashback coupled with an exchange bonus. The iPhone 12 too gets a discount of Rs 3,000 and cashback of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Credit cards.

The iPhone 12 Pro gets a discount of Rs 3,500 and a Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC cards. The iPhone 12 Pro Max gets the biggest discount of Rs 8,000 and Rs 5,000 cashback for HDFC cards. Maple is also selling older iPhone models including the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max along with the iPhone XR and the iPhone SE.