iPhone 12 buying guide: Which new iPhone should you buy in 2020?

With four new iPhone 12 models hitting the market soon, buying an iPhone will get a lot more complicated. While you can visit Apple’s official website and compare each new model side-by-side, it’s still easy to get confused by all unfamiliar terms and tech jargons. So we’ve created a handy guide that will help you find the right iPhone 12 model in your budget.

iPhone 12

Price: Starts at Rs 79,900

Pre-order: October 23

Ships: October 30

Starting at Rs 79,900 for a 64GB model, the “standard” iPhone 12 is good for people who want a large screen but don’t want to spend over a lakh on the iPhone 12 Pro. It has the same 6.1-inch display as the last year’s iPhone 11, but it’s got an OLED screen and the flat-edge design that reminds us of the iPhone 4. With Apple’s new A14 processor and 5G support, the iPhone 12 is indeed a flagship phone to beat in 2020. Available in five fun colours, the iPhone 12 is also getting upgraded dual cameras as well as the MagSafe support, a new wireless charging system on the latest iPhones.

The smaller iPhone 12 Mini is likely the best option for most people.

iPhone 12 Mini

Price: Starts at Rs 69,900

Pre-order: November 6

Ships: November 13

Then there is the iPhone 12 Mini, which is the return of a compact iPhone after years. This is a tiny iPhone with a 5.4-inch edge-to-edge screen that’s more comfortable to use with one hand and will slip easily into your jeans pocket. The whole idea behind the iPhone 12 Mini is to have a pocketable iPhone. Despite the smaller size, the iPhone 12 Mini is as capable as the iPhone 12, though it starts at Rs 69,900. It’s still got a Super Retina Display with HDR10, improved dual rear-facing cameras, Apple’s A14 processor, support for MagSafe, 5G connectivity, and a flat-edge look.

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new LiDAR sensor on the back.

iPhone 12 Pro

Price: Rs 119,900

Pre-order: October 23

Ships: October 30

The iPhone 12 Pro, which starts at Rs 119,900 for a 128GB model, is designed for multitaskers, content creators and professional photographers. The iPhone 12 Pro has the same design as the iPhone 12, but it uses a polished stainless steel frame as opposed to an aluminum frame seen on the “regular” iPhone 12. While both phones have a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 12 Pro uses a brighter panel. Perhaps the main difference between the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 is on the camera front – including three cameras on the Pro model and a LiDAR scanner which offers better-augmented reality experience and faster autofocus in low-light conditions. In addition to that, the iPhone 12 Pro can also shoot Dolby Vision HDR videos at up to 60fps.

Here are some of the features that are common across all four iPhones 12 models

*A14 Bionic processor

*“Ceramic Shield” glass coating

*5G connectivity

*MagSafe branding for a new wireless charger and accessory system

*Flat-edge design

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Price: Rs 129,900

Pre-order: November 6

Ships: November 16

The iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will set you back by Rs 129,900, is the biggest iPhone this year. It has a massive 6.7-inch OLED screen, which may be too big for some hands. But if you don’t mind a big phone with a large screen, there is no better smartphone than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The top-end iPhone has the same three cameras (wide-angle, telephoto, and ultra-wide-angle) as the iPhone 12 Pro, but Apple is using a larger sensor for the wide-angle lens on the iPhone 12 Pro.

The wide-angle camera is also getting sensor-shift optical image stabilization, which translates to more stable photos and videos. The iPhone 12 Pro Max meanwhile, has a new telephoto lens that has a f/2.2 aperture and is capable of 5x optical zoom. At some point in time, the high-end iPhone is also support for Apple’s ProRAW format. The iPhone 12 Pro can be a great choice for photographers and hardcore Apple fans who are looking for an iPhone that offers both speed and performance.

