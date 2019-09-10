iPhone 11 won’t feature reverse wireless charging, Apple Pencil support: Ming-Chi Kuo

The iPhone 11, might not come with reverse wireless charging, TF International Securities chief Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to clients. The info comes mere hours ahead of Apple’s fall event, which is going to take place in Cupertino, California, later today.

Advertising

There have been rumours in the past that claim that Apple will bring the reverse wireless charging feature to 2019 iPhones. Kuo, however, believes that Apple could have scrapped the idea of two-way bilateral charging because the “charging efficiency may not meet Apple’s requirements.” Kuo’s claims have been backed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Earlier this year, Apple also cancelled the launch of AirPower, a wireless charging mat, citing difficulty meeting its own standards.

Reverse wireless charging essentially turns a smartphone’s back panel into a wireless pad of sorts. The feature would have allowed the iPhone 11 to wirelessly charge the AirPods, Apple Watch, or a compatible smartphone when lying them on the back of the iPhone. A two-way wireless charging feature is already available on a slew of high-profile Android smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and Huawei P30 Pro.

Also read| Apple event today: What to expect from iPhone 11, and what not to

Advertising

Kuo also predicted that the new iPhone 11 lineup won’t come with the Apple Pencil support or USB Type-C support. The analyst said the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch models will feature a fast-charging 18W power adapter with a USB-C connector. All three iPhones will still offer Lightning connectivity, and the 6.1-inch iPhone 11 will continue to have a 5w USB-A charger. In addition, the new iPhones will come with ultra-wideband support for improved navigation and object tracking.

On the camera front, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will get a triple-camera lens on the back. The iPhone 11 aka iPhone XR 2, on the other hand, is said to offer two rear-facing cameras on the rear.

The analyst also made predictions regarding sales of the iPhone 11 lineup. Kuo expects the iPhone 11 shipment to decline 5 to 10 per cent year over year to 65 million to 70 million due to lack of innovative features. Despite a minor upgrade, Apple might still able to ship 180 million iPhones this year. Apple no more discloses unit-wise iPhone sales numbers.