iPhone 11 replaces iPhone XR to become the world’s most popular smartphone

The iPhone 11 was the world’s most popular smartphone in the first quarter of 2020, according to a research firm Omdia. According to available data, Apple shipped 19.5 million units of iPhone 11 to retailers during the first quarter of this year.

Even without fancy OLED display and 5G, the iPhone 11 was more popular than many Android smartphones. There is no doubt the iPhone 11 is a lot better smartphone than many Android-based flagships available in the market. Starting at Rs 68,300 for the 64GB model, the iPhone 11 has great battery life, a second ultra-wide camera lens, stereo speakers, Face ID, and Apple’s A13 Bionic processor. Sure, it doesn’t have an OLED display or aesthetically as appealing as the iPhone 11 Pro but it is the best iPhone for most people.

The Galaxy A51 was the second most popular smartphone in the list with 6.8 million units shipped in the first quarter. In fact, Samsung had four phones in the top 10 including the Galaxy S20+ 5G. Neither the Galaxy Note 10 Lite nor the Galaxy S20 Ultra made to the top 10. As expected, Xiaomi had two smartphones in the top 10 list, taking third and fourth positions. The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones outsold every other mid-range Android phones in the market.

Apple was the winner with four models in the top 10 list, with the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro ranked first, fifth, sixth and eighth, respectively. Surprisingly, there is still a huge demand for the iPhone XR in the market. Last year, in the same quarter, the iPhone XR was crowned as the world’s most popular smartphone. The iPhone XR starts at Rs 52,500.

The next few months will be challenging for the smartphone market, as consumers are less likely to upgrade to a new smartphone amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trade analysts say Q2 will represent the peak of the coronavirus’ impact on the overall smartphone market. Despite the negative impact of Covid-19 on the smartphone market, major companies continue to announce new models. Apple, OnePlus and Xiaomi recently announced new smartphones in the market.

