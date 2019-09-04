iPhone 11 Pro Max preview: Everything we know so far about Apple’s most-advanced smartphone

When Apple launches new iPhones at a high-profile event next week, all eyes will be on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The ‘Pro’ model is said to be its most technically advanced model featuring a large 6.5-inch OLED screen, a completely new triple camera setup and an optional mini Apple Pencil accessory.

Like last year’s iPhone XS Max, the new iPhone 11 Pro Max will be the top-of-the-line smartphone. Apple will likely continue to aim the iPhone 11 Pro Max at its most loyal fans. In fact, there’s a high probability that once the iPhone 11 Pro Max hits retail shelves, it will help drive the average selling price (ASP) per unit and eventually revenue growth. For context, Apple’s reported cost to make the 256GB variant of the iPhone XS Max ($1249) was just $443, including the price of the phone’s components as well as assembly costs. Of course, it does not include the cost incurred on R&D and software. Still, the most expensive model was Apple’s highest performing iPhone model last year.

With Apple launching its new lineup of iPhones on September 10, here’s what you need to know about the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone XS Pro Max: 6.5-inch OLED screen

The iPhone XS Pro Max model is predicted to have the same 6.5-inch screen as last year’s iPhone XS Max. The display will be of an OLED type that results in deeper blacks. We’ve heard that Apple will increase the size of the top-end iPhone model to 6.7-inches, but for now, it appears that the company is sticking with a 6.5-inch display.

In case you want even bigger screen-sized iPhone, then you probably have to wait until 2020. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Apple will likely release a high-end iPhone model (iPhone 11 Pro Max successor) that will boast a 6.7-inch OLED display.

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Apple Pencil support

The iPhone 11 Pro Max will be Apple’s most expensive iPhone yet. But to justify the pro moniker, Apple would need to add a killer feature that instantly makes the iPhone 11 Pro Max different from the competition. Probably the reason why Apple is rumoured to bring the Apple Pencil support to the Pro model.

The Apple Pencil was first launched alongside the iPad Pro, and since then the support for the stylus has gradually increased. The Apple Pencil is a great productivity device and if Apple brings the stylus support to the iPhone, it would be worth picking the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The S Pen is the biggest reason why Galaxy Note 10 lineup exists.

Case makers like Olixar are already working on iPhone 11 Pro Max cases that include a space where a miniature size Apple Pencil can be stored. This is more for a piece of evidence that Apple is bringing the Apple Pencil support to the iPhone.

iPhone 11 Pro Max cheat sheet

*The iPhone 11 Pro Max won’t support 5G connectivity. The 5G iPhone might not arrive until 2020.

*This year’s iPhones, including the iPhone 11 Pro Max, continue to feature Face ID.

*The iPhone 11 Pro Max will reportedly feature a shatterproof screen and improve waterproofing on the outside.

*The iPhone 11 Pro Max will run on iOS 13 out of the box.

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Triple cameras magic

The iPhone 11 Pro Max will be the first-ever iPhone to sport three cameras on the back. Last year’s iPhone XS Max had two rear-facing cameras. Bloomberg reports that Apple will be adding a third ultra-wide-angle lens to the iPhone 11 Pro Max. To make the camera experience on the phone even better, the report points out that the phone will take a photo by using all three lenses at the same time. What’s more, AI will automatically correct the photos. The three cameras will be placed in a square-shaped camera module. The front-facing camera will also be improved and the selfie camera’s picture quality will be increased from 7MP to 12MP.

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Battery improvements

The iPhone 11 Pro Max will have a much bigger battery compared to its predecessor. Not just that, Apple is also rumoured to bring a two-way wireless charging system to the iPhone for the first time. Both the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro already support reverse wireless charging. The reverse wireless charging feature will allow the iPhone 11 Pro Max to wireless charge a separate iPhone, or else the AirPods.

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Next-generation A13 chipset

Bloomberg reports that the new iPhone 11 lineup, including the iPhone 11 Pro Max, will be powered by the latest-generation A13 chipset. Apple has been closely working with TSMC to manufacture A13 chipset for the iPhone 11 series. The custom processor will bring extra processing power to the iPhone 11.