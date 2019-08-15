Apple iPhone 11 lineup to ditch ‘iPhone’ name on the back, new matte design expected

Apple usually announces new iPhones each September, and it looks like this year is going to be no different. The company is widely expected to announce iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in 2019. As has been leaked in the past, the new iPhones are said to look the same as the existing line. A new report (via Slashleaks) claims Apple will be removing the ‘iPhone’ name from the back of the phones, instead it will just feature the Apple logo.

Advertising

The information apparently comes from an employee at Foxconn, where Apple’s expensive iPhones are made. It has been revealed that the front of the new iPhone will be similar to 2018’s iPhone lineup and will include the notch. The worker claims the word iPhone will no longer be embossed on the rear of the device as Apple wants to move to a more frosted glass look.

This shouldn’t surprise many. Unlike other smartphones from rival brands, the iPhone has a distinctive look and it is likely the reason why the company is keen on to remove the ‘iPhone’ brand name from the back in favour of a minimalistic look. Well-known Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo also claims that the new models could feature a frosted glass and will retain the same “notch” near the top of the display. Bloomberg in the past has claimed that Apple’s new iPhones will look similar to current models, as the Cupertino company is planning larger changer in 2020.

The worker claims at least one of the new iPhone models will come in an all-new dark green colour. In May, Japanese blog Mac Otakara reported that the 2019 version of the iPhone XR will available in green and lavender colours.

Advertising

Meanwhile, a sequel to the iPhone XS Max apparently comes with a 3,969 mAh battery. All three iPhones are expected to come in three storage capacities: 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. Also, all new iPhones will go on sale at the same time.

The new iPhones are expected to have a completely redesigned camera, including a triple-lens setup on two high-end models, improved battery life, a “haptic touch” feature and new colours. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will succeed the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.