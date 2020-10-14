iPhone 12 effect: iPhone 11, iPhone XR get price cut in India; check new prices

iPhone 12 gets price cut hours after iPhone 12 launch (Express File Photo)

Hours after announcing the all new iPhone 12 series Apple cuts the price of iPhone 11 and a few other models. In India, the iPhone 11 now starts at Rs 54,900 for the base 64GB storage model. If the new iPhone 12 makes for an expensive deal for you, at the price of Rs 54,900 iPhone 11 makes a lot of sense right now. The iPhone 11 with the new price is available on Apple’s newly announced online store in India. Alongside, the iPhone 11 Apple has also reduced prices of some other models as well.

Let’s take a look at the new prices of some of the old iPhone models.

iPhone SE (2020) 64GB storage: Rs 39,900

iPhone SE (2020) 128GB storage: Rs 44,900

iPhone SE (2020) 256GB storage: Rs 54,900

iPhone XR 64GB storage: Rs 47,900

iPhone XR 128GB storage: Rs 52,900

iPhone 11 64GB storage: Rs 54,900

iPhone 11 128GB storage: Rs 59,900

iPhone 11 256GB storage: Rs 69,900

As a part of the Diwali sale, Apple is offering free AirPods with the iPhone 11. The offer will be available starting October 17 at the Apple online store. Additionally, both Amazon and Flipkart are also expected to offer the iPhone 11 under the price of Rs 50,000. So, if you don’t want to get free AirPods, wait for the Amazon and Flipkart sale to kick off later this week.

If you are looking to replace your old iPhone, the iPhone 11 at Rs 54,900 makes a lot of sense right now. While the iPhone 12 comes with 5G support, the iPhone 11 is 4G compatible. India is still not 5G network compatible, hence, getting a 5G phone in the country right now doesn’t make sense. Probably you can consider getting a 5G phone in a few years from now, but not right now. However, if you still wish to try out the new 5G iPhone 12, it looks like an appealing package.

Coming to the all new iPhone 12, the series starts at Rs 69,900 in the country. Here are prices of iPhone 12 models.

iPhone 12 mini 64GB storage: Rs 69,900

iPhone 12 mini 128GB storage: Rs 74,900

iPhone 12 mini 256GB storage: Rs 84,900

iPhone 12 64GB storage: Rs 79,900

iPhone 12 128GB storage: Rs 84,900

iPhone 12 256GB storage: Rs 94,900

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB storage: Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 12 Pro 256GB storage: Rs 1,29,900

iPhone 12 Pro 512GB storage: Rs 1,49,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB storage: Rs 1,29,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB storage: Rs 1,39,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB storage: Rs 1,59,900

Apple has announced that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available in India starting October 30.

