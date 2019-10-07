iPhone 11, iPhone SE 2 to boost sales in Q1 2020: Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is expected to sell 10 per cent more iPhones in the first quarter of 2020, according to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a research note obtained by MacRumors, Kuo points out that the iPhone 11 and an unannounced “iPhone SE 2” will drive volumes. Last week, Kuo predicted that Apple could launch the second-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2020.

The research note predicts that iPhone 11 series shipments will reach between 70 and 75 million units in 2019. In a separate report by Nikkei Asian Review, Apple has asked suppliers to increase the production of the iPhone 11 lineup by 10 per cent or 8 million units.

Interestingly, Kuo estimates sales of the iPhone 11 Pro will around 37-40 million units, and shipments of iPhone 11 will be around 36 and 40 million units. Apple doesn’t break down iPhone units sales anymore, but Kuo’s estimates suggest Apple has a winner in the form of iPhone 11. Nikkei Asian Review also anticipates the surge in iPhone orders, which is mostly driven by the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Last month, Apple started selling the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 is the entry-level model and features a 6.1-inch LCD display, A13 processor and a dual-camera setup on the back. The phone starts at Rs 64,990 in India. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have three rear-facing cameras and OLED display. The top-end iPhones cost Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently told German newspaper Bild that iPhone 11 sales appear to be off to a “very strong start.” While he didn’t share exactly number, Cook could not be “happier” with the iPhone 11 launch.