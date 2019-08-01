iPhone 11 could have Samsung Galaxy Note’s signature feature

The next iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone 11 or XI, could come with the Pencil support. According to a report from Business Insider, Citi Research’s latest note suggests that Apple could add support for the stylus as a feature in 2019 iPhone lineup.

The rumour of Apple bringing the Pencil support on the iPhone is nothing new. Last year, top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted that Apple was considering to add support for the Pencil on a future lineup of iPhones. Unfortunately, Kuo didn’t reveal which iPhone model will get the support and when.

And let’s not forget that, before the launch of the iPhone XS, supply chain reports suggested that the device might gain Apple Pencil support. But we all know those reports weren’t true. Interestingly, sources told The Korea Herald in 2017 that an iPhone with Apple Pencil or stylus support will launch in 2019.

Steve Jobs famously said that if a device includes a stylus, you know they blew it. But the Apple of today is run by Tim Cook and it’s different. In 2015, Apple first introduced the Pencil alongside the iPad Pro. Just last year, Apple launched the second-generation Apple Pencil that works with the iPad Pro.

In recent months, Apple has expanded Pencil support to cheaper iPads, including the new iPad Air and iPad Mini 5th generation. It just shows that Apple does see a value in a stylus.

With analysts expecting the iPhone 11 to be a “boring” update, Apple could bring Pencil support in order to differentiate its device from the competition. Bringing the stylus support to the iPhone could pose a serious threat to Samsung’s Galaxy Note series, which has been known for its S Pen that can be used for jotting down notes, sketching, etc.

But, the important thing to note is that there’s no guarantee whether Apple brings the stylus support on the iPhone. For now, though, this is mere speculation and nothing else.